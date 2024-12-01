British Council moves to bridge skills gap between academia, industry in Africa

British Council has through its partnership with Virgin Atlantic Airways presented N3 million prize money to two Nigerian youths who excelled in an enterprise challenge.

The British Council has commenced efforts to address the skills gap between academic institutions and the industrial sector in Nigeria and Africa at large.

According to the council, the gap exists because academic institutions often fail to equip students with the skills required in the workplace.

Chilufya Besa, acting country director of Nigeria, disclosed this during a press conference in Abuja held as part of the Going Global Africa 2024 conference, themed ‘Going Global Africa 2024.’

Besa emphasised the need for a relevant and sustainable tertiary education system in Africa, noting that a disconnect exists between the skills taught in institutions and those required in the workplace.

“it is about creating relevant and sustainable tertiary institutions system in Africa. This is relevant because there’s a skills gap between what is taught in the institutions and the skills that you need at the workplace.

“We wanted to put an intentional focus in narrowing that gap between institutions and industries. So we brought together industrial stakeholders and academicians to talk together how that gap can be bridged I think we have been able to achieve that in this conference.”

The country director disclosed that the initiative has received significant support from the Federal Ministry of Education, and the collaborations are aimed at producing actionable takeaways to guide policy and implementation in the education sector.

Contrary to the notion of setbacks in African education, Besa noted that progress has been evident, particularly in the integration of technology and inclusivity within tertiary institutions.

“It’s unfair to say the education sector is regressing. Delegates at this conference have shared evidence of progress in areas such as technological advancements and inclusivity. However, much work remains to ensure tertiary education becomes more relevant.”

Besa also highlighted the importance of continuity in leadership within the education sector. While political changes may occur, she emphasised the critical role of technocrats and policymakers in ensuring stability and guiding long-term reforms.

With young people making up 70 percent of Africa’s population, the country director stressed that educational systems must prioritizlse youth needs. He also called for greater inclusion, particularly in higher education, to support marginalised groups such as women, people with disabilities, refugees, and displaced populations.

“Basic education has seen significant progress, but higher education still struggles with lower progression rates for marginalised communities. This event focuses on ensuring institutions implement inclusive practices,” he noted.

Stakeholders in the education sector at the conference also emphasised that a relevant and sustainable tertiary education system is crucial for Africa, as it would bridge the skills gap between what universities teach and what industries demand

