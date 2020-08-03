Breaking: FCTA re-opens schools for exit students Tuesday

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has announced that all schools in the Territory can re-open for exit students on Tuesday, 4th of August 2020 to prepare for the West African School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The re-opening is sequel to the announcement for the re-opening of schools by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 for students in terminal classes of JSS 3 and SSS3 for the purposes of writing examinations.

Umaru Marafa, FCTA Secretary for Education who disclosed this in Abuja on Monday said schools that have put measures based on the PTF’s guidelines and have been inspected and certified as ready for resumption by the Department of Quality Assurance of the Education Secretariat can re-open as announced.

Marafa however said those that have not been cleared by the Department are advised to hasten up to meet the requirement for resumption of their schools.

“Students are hereby advised to prepare for resumption on the 4th of August,2020 and enjoined to continue to read for their examinations as WASSCE are scheduled to commence from the 17th of August 2020, BECE from the 24th of August 2020, NABTEB from 21st September to 15th of October, 2020, NECO from 5th October to 18th of November, 2020, NCEE for Primary Six (Common Entrance into Unity Schools on Saturday, 17th October, 2020, NBAIS from 23rd September to 17th October, 2020”, he added.