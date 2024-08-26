BIC partners Ogun to equip 50,000 students ahead of back-to-school 

…prepares students with the necessary writing tools for success

BIC, a world leader in stationery, has collaborated with the Ogun State Ministry of Education to prepare students for back-to-school season with a donation of 50,000 writing tools.

This according to the company is in line with its commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by the year 2025, and a part of its larger initiative in Nigeria to provide students with the tools to help them perform academically.

Adeyemi Ojo, the business development lead at BIC Nigeria, emphasising the importance of sufficient resources to the success of a student’s learning journey, said that the company was glad to partner with Ogun State in bringing its mission to life.

“We are delighted to partner with the Ministry of Education in Ogun State to bring our mission to life. As a world manufacturer of stationery material and writing tools, it is our responsibility to provide learners with the necessary writing tools to succeed.

“The availability of resources is one of the main factors that helps keep students in school, avoiding school dropouts. We are committed to supporting the communities in which we operate as well as today’s learners and the future of our nation. We are grateful to Ogun State for their collaboration, like-mindedness, and dedication to elevating learning conditions in the State,” Ojo said.

Abayomi Arigbabu, the commissioner for education, science and technology in Ogun State, expressed his deep appreciation for BIC’s generous donation and emphasised the importance of partnerships between the government and corporate organisations in advancing education.

“This collaboration marks a positive beginning and serves as significant encouragement. We value our collaboration with BIC because, in Ogun State’s education sector, we acknowledge that the government cannot achieve everything alone.

“No government globally funds education entirely by itself. This is why we actively seek the support of alumni, corporate partners like BIC, and other philanthropists to complement the government’s efforts. It’s through these joint efforts that we will achieve the results we aspire to,” he said.

The commissioner further highlighted the success of Ogun State students in national and sub-national competitions, showcasing the state’s progress in education.

At the event, two standout students were presented to the guests. Sarah Adelakun, a junior secondary school student from Ebenezer Grammar School in Abeokuta, recently placed second in the National Anchor Competition in Abuja.

Also presented was Ayodele Babalola from Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu Remo. Babalola, who had previously participated in a state-sponsored technology training programme, impressed attendees by designing a prototype ATM, which he demonstrated during the event.

Both students on behalf of their peers thanked the state government and BIC for the writing tools.

The event which took place at the Ministry of Education’s premises in Oke Imosan, Abeokuta had many dignitaries from the Ogun State Ministry of Education, and BIC such as Oluwatosin Oloko, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology; Obadiah Akindele, director of education, planning research and statistics; Rotimi Okeleye, deputy director of education support services.

Others are Adeyemi Ojo, the business development Lead at BIC Nigeria; and Patrick Bello, the trade marketing Lead at BIC Nigeria.

Over 70 students and their teachers from various schools in Ogun State were present.

Earlier this year, BIC Nigeria collaborated with the Lagos State Ministry of Education to provide students with the necessary writing tools ahead of the examination period of the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Similarly, the firm worked with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to donate 40,000 pens to students as they embarked on the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) covering the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions of Ghana.

BIC’s commitment to education in the region extends beyond the donation of writing tools to include collaboration with teachers, incorporating creativity in classrooms, development of masterclasses of educators, and partnerships with numerous educational institutions to support African youth and students.

This stems from the company’s commitment to its sustainable development programme, ‘Writing the Future Together’. It adopts a holistic approach to education in Africa, and Nigeria specifically.

Starting by equipping classrooms with the necessary writing and stationery tools, refurbishing facilities to create inspiring learning environments, unleashing youth’s creativity through art competitions (namely Art Master Africa), all way to running internships and promoting entrepreneurial skills amongst students as they enter the professional world.

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the company has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere.

Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognised brands and is a trademark registered worldwide.