ASUU strike: Osodeke laments lecturers’ mass resignation

Emmanuel Osodeke, the national president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised alarm over the mass resignation of lecturers from the nation’s universities for greener pastures abroad as the strike lingers.

Osodeke bewailed the new reality of lecturers being forced to venture into other sources of livelihood over the federal government’s refusal to meet some of their demands, including payment of seven months’ backlog of salaries accrued during the strike.

The university don said that many ASUU members are now engaged in farming and other economic activities, while a large number have left the country.

The ASUU national leader frowned at the attitude of the federal government toward the union members. He was worried that the federal government erroneously believes it is punishing lecturers not knowing that the action is to the detriment of Nigeria.

“So many lecturers are leaving to engage in farming and others; lecturers are tired of the treatment they’re receiving from the government and because of this, they are looking for alternatives. So many more will leave even after the strike too.

‘’I pity the country; Nigeria will be the loser for it. Instead of coming to the table; look at how they will solve the issue, rather, they believe in punishing lecturers. It’s so sad. Your lecturers went on strike, you believe they will become hungry and come back to beg. Many lecturers will also leave to venture into other areas; some are also looking at becoming self-employed,” he said.

Similarly, Dele Ashiru, the chapter chairman of ASUU at the University of Lagos disclosed that more than 70 percent of the lecturers have left the country for greener pasture.

Ashiru revealed this in an interview on Arise Television where he stated that no government in the history of the country has been so disrespectful and insensitive to the best brains in the country.

“The impact of the government’s insensitivity and deployment of the weapon of hunger might not be immediately known until after the strike. As I speak with you, more than 70 percent of bright and promising young academics retained by the university through mentorship have all left the country for greener pastures due to the poor conditions of service in Nigeria.

“Those that are left are on the verge of leaving. No government in the history of Nigeria has been so insensitive, brash, and disrespectful of the best brains in the country. This is unfortunate and a shame.

“ASUU is a union of intellectuals; we don’t look at what others do to make our decisions. We make our decisions based on verifiable facts and the facts available to us have not shown this government to be a responsible and sensible one,” he said.

Meanwhile, the federal government is considering the option of proscribing ASUU if it fails to call off the prolonged strike after an offer was made to it.

Adamu Adamu, the minister of education revealed that the federal government has approved an additional N100 billion for the university sector as part of the understanding in the re-negotiation of the 2009 agreement.

Besides, N50 billion was equally approved to be shared by the university-based unions as earned allowances.