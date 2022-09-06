ASUU strike: FG constitutes another negotiation team

The Federal Government has constituted another 14-man committee to look into the demands of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other university-based staff unions.

The new committee which will be chaired by the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, will revisit the recommendations of the Briggs’ Committee in charge of the renegotiation of the 2009 agreement.

Adamu, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with vice-chancellors and pro-chancellors of universities, informed that the 14-man committee is made up of four pro-chancellors and four vice-chancellors, with himself as chairman.

Adamu explained that the committee will look into the additional demands ASUU is making, particularly the areas where there has not been consensus. He mentioned two major areas of contention: ‘no work no pay’ and remuneration of university lecturers.

The minister, however, noted that the new committee will not jettison the Briggs’ Committee, but follow up on what the committee has done so far.

Members of the committee include Olu Obafemi, Nimi Briggs, Udo Udoma, Bashir Dalhatu, Kayode Adebowale,(University of Ibadan) Kabir Bala (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria), Lilian Salami (University of Benin), Charles Igwe (University of Nigeria Nsukka), registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloyede; representatives of the Academy of Letters, Science, Medicine and Social Sciences.