ASUP calls off strike, directs members to resume Monday

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has called off its two-week strike and directed its members to resume work on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The union disclosed that the federal government has met four of its demands, hence the decision to resume work, and give the government more time to meet its remaining demands.

Polytechnic lecturers commenced a two-week warning strike on the 16th of May to protest what it termed the lethargic attitude of the government towards fulfilling some aspects of the memorandum of action (MoA) signed with the union 2021.

Some of ASUP’s outstanding demands include: release of the approved N15bn revitalization fund for the sector; release of the Scheme of Service and Conditions of Service; continued delay in the appointment of substantive Rectors for Federal Polytechnics in Mubi, Offa, and Kaduna and resolution of issues with members in Colleges of Agriculture.

The union’s National publicity secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, in a statement on Saturday said, “The 2 weeks definite strike of the Union will be rounding off on the 29th of May, 2022 as agreed by the emergency meeting of the National Executive Council. Consequently, the Union is requesting members to resume duties effective 30th of May, 2022 while hoping that the government will take advantage of the window to address the 5 outstanding items.