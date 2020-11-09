Anxiety in UNILAG over delay in releasing visitation panel report

The Non – release of the white paper by the Federal Government almost two months after the special visitation panel set up to probe happenings at the university of Lagos submitted its report is causing serious anxiety among members of the university community.

The seven – man panel headed by Tukur Sa’ad, a professor, was given two weeks to complete its assignment.

Speaking with BusinessDay, on the development, the Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dele Ashiru, said the Union is tired of the situation.

He said “There is anxiety on campus. We are at loss as to what is delaying the release of the white paper by the government. It is absurd that the panel was given two weeks to work and it did so and is now taking the government Several months to come out with the white paper.

“We are going to wait a little longer and if nothing is done, we may start our struggles. Everybody is waiting to know what the government wants to do. However, the government must be careful not to set a bad precedence, ” he said.

On his part, the acting Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities SSANU, Olusola Sowemimo, said everybody is expected of what the Federal Government will do.

” We are surprised about the delay and it seems some politicking has come to play and that could influence the outcome of the white paper. We hope that they will do something justifiable.

“The way the matter is handled could make or mar the future of the university. If they are interested in education, they must act fast. The delay is making people pre – empt what may happen. The pressure within and without is mounting, ” he said.

The branch Chairman of the Non – Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), Kehinde Ajibade stated that the Union is surprised that nothing has been done as at now.

” I don’t know what is delaying the release of the report. The panel members were mandated to work within two weeks and they did, now, where are we heading? We can’t say this is suspense we want or desire, “he said.

The special presidential visitation had six other members namely Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Onyido, Esan Braide, Adamu Usman, Jimoh Bankole and Grace Evans.

The terms of the reference of the special visitation panel were to review the report the council sub – committee of review of the expenditure of the university of Lagos since May, 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

“To examine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting vice Chancellor (Theophilus Soyombo) for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make any recommendations that will assist government to take decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable and effective administration of the university.”