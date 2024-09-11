Afrelib Academy is “listening for each child’s unique voice” in STEAM education.

One year after it became a stand-alone, Afrelib E-Learning Academy, established in 2015, aspires to become “a beacon of innovation in African education.” It will do so by “leveraging cutting-edge technology, including AI and robotics, to provide equitable, future-oriented education that unveils the potential in every African child.”

Afrelib is focused on what it rechristened STEAM education, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Afrelib Academy offers a variety of youth-focused programs designed to equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the African business landscape. These programs often include Tech Boot Camps, which are intensive training programs that provide future leaders with the tools and mentorship they need to launch and grow their tech and leadership skills.

Afrelib offers skill development workshops on digital content creation and tech solutions as well as workshops on developing and harnessing tech and public speaking skills. It tops its offerings with networking events, enabling the young to discover themselves and see the opportunities.

Meet Joseph Kolawole Ajuwon. Ajuwon is a visionary educator and co-founder of Afrelib Academy. Driven by a profound sense of purpose, Joseph has emerged as a beacon of innovation in African education. Afrelib Academy is his brainchild, born from a desire to reshape the future of learning for Africa’s children.

What hopes and dreams motivated setting up Afrelib Academy? According to Ajuwon, “Afrelib Academy was founded to empower African youth to reach their full potential and lead humanity forward. Joseph Ajuwon and his team envisioned an Africa where children grow up with personalised, liberating education that illuminates their purpose and inner knowledge. They aimed to create an educational ecosystem where African children are not just consumers of technology but active creators and innovators who can solve global challenges and elevate global consciousness.

“We wanted to establish a space where young minds could be nurtured and empowered, providing them with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Our goal is to bridge the gap between conventional education and the demands of the modern world, particularly in STEM, technology, and leadership. We are passionate about fostering a culture of innovation, critical thinking, and practical problem-solving among our students.

What are the highlights?

Ajuwon: Key achievements include developing a learner-centric approach that fosters creativity and critical thinking, successfully integrating AI and robotics into the curriculum, and making quality education accessible to African children through technology.

“Some of the key highlights of our journey so far include the successful execution of our tech boot camps, which have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from students and parents. Our partnership with NITDA has been a significant milestone, enabling us to scale our programs and reach a wider audience. We had two hundred and fifty-six students across three centres and online trained between 12 and 31 August 2024.

“The 2023 Afrelib Robotics AI GPT Tech Challenge and the ongoing 2024 Tech for Earth Challenge are notable highlights, where school teams have developed innovative tech solutions to address real-world problems.”

What does the academy do in real terms?

Ajuwon states, “Afrelib Academy provides a revolutionary approach to education that goes beyond traditional models. It integrates AI, robotics, and personalised learning to equip students with skills needed for the future job market. The academy offers a curriculum that blends STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) with African wisdom and ethics. It creates learning experiences tailored to each child’s unique voice and potential, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and adaptability.”

E-learning in Nigeria is rising, with significant potential to improve education outcomes and drive economic development. It has steadily improved in recent years, driven by increasing internet penetration, technological advancements, and government initiatives. Key developments include increased adoption in education, better technological infrastructure, and government policy initiatives.

More institutions have incorporated e-learning into their curricula, companies increasingly use e-learning for employee training and development, and individual learners increasingly use e-learning platforms to acquire new skills and knowledge.

Internet penetration has risen while the widespread use of smartphones and other mobile devices facilitates e-learning on the go with many online platforms. The Nigerian government launched initiatives to promote digital literacy and skills development.

Afrelib Academy is committed to “listening for each child’s unique voice.” Unlike one-size-fits-all approaches, the academy creates personalised learning experiences that nurture students’ distinctive talents and perspectives. It also uniquely combines cutting-edge technology education with African cultural wisdom, preparing students to be technologically savvy and ethically grounded. The academy’s focus on democratising education through AI ensures that quality, future-oriented learning is accessible to all African children, regardless of their background.

“Our emphasis on practical, hands-on learning, particularly in the STEM fields, ensures that our students are not just passive recipients of knowledge but active participants in their learning journey. Furthermore, our partnership with NITDA, which has allowed us to expand our boot camps across different centres, highlights our dedication to broadening our impact and making quality education accessible to more students.”

How old is it now? Afrelib E-learning Company, established in October 2015, expanded its vision by launching Afrelib Academy in July 2021. Operating in Nigeria since its inception, Afrelib Academy officially became a standalone entity following its registration as an independent academy in 2023.

I discern a focus on youths. What are your youth-focused programmes?

Ajuwon: “Afrelib Academy’s entire approach is youth-focused. Some critical programs include personalised learning experiences tailored to each child’s unique voice and potential, STEAM education integrated with African cultural wisdom and ethics, technology mastery programs in AI, robotics, web development, digital content creation and technology innovation challenges that create solutions addressing local community needs.

“We also offer entrepreneurship support, connecting high-potential youth to networks of experts and incubators and alumni engagement programs for mentoring and creating opportunities for current students.

Tech boot camps are tailored to engage and inspire young minds, helping them develop critical robotics, coding, content creation, AI, and technology skills. Other options include Personalized learning portfolios (PAGS), Saturday Tech classes, and the Afrelib Tech Challenge.

These programs aim to nurture future leaders in technology and ethics who will drive innovation and positive change in Africa and globally. Our youth-focused programs are designed to equip young people with the tools they need to succeed in today’s competitive world.