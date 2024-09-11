Academy opens doors to aspiring live event professionals in Nigeria

T33 Academy, an institution for live production education, has announced the commencement of its latest cohort. The academy aims to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the entertainment industry.

Live event production is a driving force behind the entertainment industry’s success. From music concerts to corporate events and everything in between, the demand for skilled live production professionals is higher than ever.

T33 Academy wants to nurture local talent and provide them with the tools and expertise to excel by offering comprehensive training and hands-on experience.

Chichi Nwoko, chief executive officer (CEO) of WHAT Media Group, the firm behind the academy, said, “We are passionate about empowering our youth and providing them with a platform to succeed in sports and entertainment production.”

The academy will offer a comprehensive curriculum to prepare students for real-world challenges through hands-on experience and cutting-edge technology. Students will learn from seasoned industry professionals, gaining invaluable insights into the latest trends, techniques, and tools shaping the future of live production.

The training program is also focused on building a skilled workforce for the growing demand for live sports and entertainment production. Enrollment for the new cohort is now open, and prospective students are encouraged to apply early. Applications are now open to aspiring trainees from 20 states across Nigeria.

The highest-achieving trainees will be rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to T33 Academy’s training facility in Ikenne. This intensive, week-long program includes advanced training and fully covers transportation, accommodation, and meals.

Upon graduation, successful trainees will have the opportunity to join the Team33 production team, leveraging their newly acquired skills for further career development and earning potential.

“We are committed to providing hands-on experience and ensuring our trainees are well-prepared to excel in live production,” Chichi Nwoko added. “Through our partnerships with industry leaders, including the Bet9ja Foundation, we are setting a new standard for live production in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the partnership, Ada Cuomo, VP and Trustee of the Bet9ja Foundation stated, “This initiative reflects our commitment to empowering the youth of Nigeria with the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in the dynamic field of live production.

“By supporting this program, we aim to not only enhance the employability of young Nigerians but also contribute to building a stronger and more vibrant creative industry in our country.”