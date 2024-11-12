Abia state announces free education up to secondary level

Starting January 2025, parents in Abia State won’t have to pay for their children’s education from primary through secondary school. This plan follows a law the state made in 2006 about children’s rights and shows they want every child to be able to go to school.

Okey Kanu, who speaks for the state government as Commissioner for Information and Culture, explained that they’re doing this to make sure money problems don’t stop any child from getting an education. He also warned that after January 2025, parents who don’t send their children to school will get in trouble with the law.

Read Also: Clock ticks for Nigeria, others to create jobs for citizens – IMF

“There is no reason whatsoever why parents should not send their children to school,” Kanu said. “The issue of indigency is no longer the reason for non-acquisition of free and basic education in Abia State.” He added that starting January 1, 2025, parents who don’t follow this rule will be taken to court.

Kanu also mentioned that the state is working on making schools better and helping education workers more. He said they’re still planning to move part of Abia State University from Umuahia to Uturu, and they’ll talk with everyone involved about any worries they have about this move.

Share