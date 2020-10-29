Abia primary, secondary schools to resume November 2

Primary and Secondary Schools in Abia State will resume on November 2, 2020, for the 2020/2021 academic session, the State Ministry of Education has announced.

October 26, 2020, the resumption date earlier announced, by the State Government, was canceled, due to the unrest that followed the #EndSARS protest in some parts of the State.

Kanelechi Nwangwa, State’s commissioner for Education in a statement, reminded school heads and proprietors, to ensure that all the COVID-19 protocols, put in place in their schools are maintained and updated where necessary.

The Commissioner also reminded all principals and proprietors of all public and private schools in Abia State that no new student will be admitted into any secondary school without evidence of having completed 6-years of primary (lower basic) schooling, evidence of which would be the presentation of Primary School Leaving Assessment Test (PSLAT) examination number or result.

He also stated that every student moving from junior secondary (upper basic) school to senior secondary school must show evidence of having completed 6-years of primary (lower basic) school and 3-years of junior secondary (upper basic) school.

The acceptable evidence here is the PSLAT examination result/certificate and the basic education certificate examination (BECE) number/ result.

For any student to be registered for the senior secondary certificate examination (SSCE) for the West African Examination Council (WAEC ) or National Examination Council (NECO), Nwangwa stated that the student must present the BECE result/certificate.

“For any student to register for the BECE, the person must present the PSLAT result/certificate, as evidence”.

He further reminded all school proprietors that the Federal Ministry of Education in Nigeria requires every child to have 9-years of basic education running from primary (lower basic) 1 – 6 and junior secondary (upper basic) 1 – 3.

He, therefore, urged all approved private schools in Abia State to conform to this order, stressing that no short cuts or adjustments of any type will be tolerated.