36 students bag first class as Sokoto varsity graduates 1,473

No few than 36 students are set to be awarded first-class honours at the forthcoming convocation of Sokoto State University, Sokoto (SSU), out of 1,473 students expected to participate in the first, second and third convocation ceremonies of the institution.

Sani Muhammad Dangoggo, the vice-chancellor of the university, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of the convocation slated for Friday 12 and Saturday 13 March 2021.

The vice chancellor congratulated the graduands, noting that there are three faculties at present in the university namely, Arts and Social Sciences, Education, and Science.

He further added that there are also academic centres and supporting units such as the Centre for Study of Sokoto Caliphate, Centre for Mathematical Sciences, Centre for Entrepreneurial Research and Development, Academic Planning Unit and SIWES unit.

Dangoggo further disclosed that on Friday, 12 March 2021, there would be a convocation lecture to be delivered by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo at the University Amphitheatre by 10 am under the chairmanship of Muhammad Iliyasu Bashar, the Emir of Gwandu.

He added that chancellor’s pre-convocation dinner will take place at Ginginya Hotel, Sokoto by 8:00 pm

The vice-chancellor said that on Saturday, 13 March, there would be award of Bachelor’s Degrees, conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees on three distinguished personalities and investiture – Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi, Emir of Dutse, Rabiu Muhammad, chairman BUA, and late Umaru Ali Shinkafi (posthumous).

He thanked the visitor of the school, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, for his developmental strides in the university.