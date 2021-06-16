2021 UTME: JAMB releases mock results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Wednesday released the results of the mock examination conducted on June 3, 2021.

A total of 160,718 candidates had indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise whose results are now released on the board’s official website.

The board, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, urged candidates to visit www.jamb.gov.ng, click on quick link and log on to e-facility to provide registration number to check the result.

It would be recalled that the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which was initially planned to hold between June 5 and June 19, was rescheduled to June 19-July 3.

JAMB said this was in order to accommodate candidates who could not register for the examination largely due to issues related to the newly introduced prerequisite of National Identification Number (NIN).

The board has directed candidates to begin printing their notification slip from 14 June for the 2021 UTME.

The registrar of the JAMB, Ishaq Oloyede, had a few days ago hinted on the possibility of conducting a second UTME for candidates who had genuine registration challenges.