16-year-old female cliches N7.5 million scholarship in UBA National Essay Competition 2024

Isimah Tehilah, a 16-year-old senior secondary three (SS3) student of Everest Heights International Academy, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has emerged as the overall best at the 2024 UBA Foundation National Essay Competition (NEC).

Bola Atta, the chief executive officer at UBA Foundation made this known on Tuesday while announcing the 20 finalists at the 14th edition of the competition held in Lagos.

Obinna-chukwu Christabell, a senior secondary three (SS3) student of Regina Pacis College, Abuja, and Essien Greatness, a 15-year-old SS3 student of Nigerian Christian Institute, Uyo emerged as first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

Tehilah was awarded a N7.5 million scholarship to any university in Africa for emerging as the overall best, Christabel got N5 million for emerging second, while Greatness received N3.5 million for securing the third position.

Atta, who doubles as the managing director at UBA Foundation, speaking at the event expressed her delight at the growing interest in the competition, particularly the increased participation from the northern regions

“We are thrilled to see young minds rise to the challenge of addressing key societal issues.

“This year’s entries were not only numerous but also of exceptional quality reflecting the brilliance and creativity of Africa’s next generation,”

In his speech, Oliver Alawuba, the group managing director at UBA Plc, emphasised the bank’s quest to promote education across Africa, inspiring and empowering young people for the future, through the UBA Foundation.

“At the UBA Foundation, education has always been our cornerstone. We believe that knowledge is the most powerful catalyst for transformative change.

“By investing in education, we are not just teaching, we’re empowering individuals to become architects of their futures, and catalysts for broader societal progress,” he said.

Kennedy Uzoka, the chief executive officer at United Bank for Africa applauded the 20 finalists for making it to the finals. He assured the students of the bank’s preparedness to change the world through education.

“We believe that we must change the world, and the only way to do that is through education,” he said.

Tehilah, the overall best expressed her joy for emerging at the top after the stages of the competition.

“I’m so happy, I prayed and worked so hard for this, even though I’m a science student, but I have always loved English Language and writing.

“I’m very glad this dream of mine came through UBA Foundation, this is answered prayer for me, I will forever be grateful,” she said.

Comfort Isimah, the mother of the overall best winner expressed her overwhelming joy at witnessing her second-to-last-born child’s feat.

“I can’t believe this is happening; thank you UBA Foundation, this is indeed a dream come through for us. I’m so happy!” she said.

A notable trend at the 2024 edition is the dominance of female students at the top cadre of the competition as two girls emerged first and second, leaving the third position to a male student.

Besides, this year’s event recorded over 10,000 entries and an increase of participants for the second round to 75 students. According to the organisers, this was done in commemoration of 75 years of UBA’s existence.

The 20 finalists were drawn from the 75 students who were selected from the over 10,000 entries, and their test was done at regional levels.

The finalists were made to meet in Lagos where their writing skills were yet tested on the theme: “Examine the causes, consequences, and solutions of ‘Japa Syndrome’ in Nigeria”.

The UBA Foundation National Essay Competition continues to be a significant platform for promoting literacy, critical thinking, and academic excellence among African youngsters.

Since its inception, the competition has empowered countless students, providing them with opportunities to further their education and achieve their aspirations.

