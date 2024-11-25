Tinubu’s tax gamble: A path to prosperity or peril for Nigeria?

President Bola Tinubu’s #TaxReformBills arrive at a pivotal moment for Nigeria, a nation desperate for fiscal stability and economic rejuvenation. Yet, the reforms’ rollout has been mired in controversy and confusion, sowing doubt among the citizens they are meant to benefit. The proposed changes, encompassing four distinct bills, aim to modernise Nigeria’s tax system and broaden the revenue base. On paper, they appear progressive. But are they transformative enough to address the systemic inequities that plague Nigeria’s fiscal architecture?

The reforms offer several promising features. The exemption of individuals earning less than ₦800,000 annually from income tax and the redefinition of small businesses to include firms with turnovers up to ₦50 million are steps toward reducing the tax burden on Nigeria’s economically vulnerable. Similarly, the consolidation of multiple levies into a single development tax and the phased reduction of corporate income tax from 30 percent to 25 percent could ease compliance for businesses and stimulate growth.

However, the gradual increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) rates—from 7.5 percent to 15 percent by 2030—raises critical concerns. While exemptions for basic necessities such as food, medicine, and education mitigate some impact, indirect taxes disproportionately affect low-income households. In a nation grappling with inflation and widespread poverty, the risk of worsening economic hardship cannot be ignored.

The reforms’ emphasis on targeting high earners—mandating financial institutions to report transactions exceeding ₦25 million monthly—signals a bold intent to draw Nigeria’s affluent class into the tax net. Yet this ambition must be matched with robust enforcement. Historically, Nigeria’s elites have evaded taxes through legal loopholes and lax oversight, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of fiscal policy. Without systemic reforms to close these loopholes, this initiative risks becoming another exercise in futility.

“Tinubu’s administration must confront this credibility deficit head-on by committing to transparency in revenue collection and expenditure.”

A significant aspect of the reforms is the centralisation of tax collection, transferring duties from agencies like the Nigeria Customs Service to the proposed Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS). While this aims to enhance efficiency, centralization can exacerbate bureaucratic bottlenecks if not accompanied by capacity building and institutional reforms. Moreover, the new VAT derivation formula, which allocates 60 percent of revenues to states based on consumption, marks a shift toward fiscal federalism. Yet, whether states will channel these additional resources into public services or squander them on wasteful governance remains an open question.

Underlying the scepticism surrounding these reforms is a deeper crisis of trust. Nigerians have long endured policies that promise relief but deliver pain. Tinubu’s administration must confront this credibility deficit head-on by committing to transparency in revenue collection and expenditure. Detailed reporting on how tax revenues are allocated—whether to infrastructure, healthcare, or education—could rebuild faith in government.

The reforms also lack a clear articulation of their long-term vision. How will these changes prepare Nigeria for the challenges of a global economy increasingly driven by technology and sustainability? For reforms to succeed, they must go beyond immediate revenue generation to address structural inefficiencies and foster a culture of accountability.

Tinubu’s tax reforms present an opportunity to reset Nigeria’s fiscal trend. But their success hinges on rigorous implementation, transparent governance, and a genuine commitment to equity. The administration must ensure that the reforms’ burden does not fall disproportionately on the poor while the wealthy and politically connected remain shielded. Without this balance, these reforms risk exacerbating the very inequalities they aim to address, undermining public trust in the process.

For Nigeria, this is more than a policy debate; it is a test of leadership, vision, and the government’s willingness to prioritise the collective good over entrenched interests. The reforms must be accompanied by robust accountability mechanisms, clear communication with the public, and targeted support for the most vulnerable populations. In addition, efforts to educate citizens about the benefits of a fairer tax system are critical to fostering buy-in and ensuring compliance.

These reforms are not just about revenue collection; they represent a broader opportunity to redefine the social contract between the government and its people. Will this administration rise to the occasion and deliver a tax system that reflects fairness, efficiency, and the promise of shared prosperity—or will it reinforce the systemic disparities that have long held Nigeria back? The stakes could not be higher, and the answers will define the legacy of Tinubu’s leadership and the nation’s path forward.

