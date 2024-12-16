The hunger crisis in Nigeria tells a different story

In a nation that is neither embroiled in war nor struck by natural disasters, it is nothing short of an outrage that 63.8 percent of Nigerian households are grappling with severe food insecurity. This is not a natural disaster but a consequence of catastrophic governance. Hunger has become the nation’s silent epidemic, afflicting two-thirds of the population, forcing many into the grim indignity of scavenging for food. This crisis is not a product of circumstance but of the deliberate failure of policy, poor leadership, and a lack of vision.

At the heart of this tragedy lies the administration of President Bola Tinubu. His economic reforms, hailed as bold and transformative, have had disastrous consequences. The removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira were executed recklessly, without adequate consideration for the social costs. The result: a 70 percent depreciation of the naira, runaway inflation, and food prices surging by a staggering 39.16 percent. The tripling of fuel prices has had a domino effect, pushing transportation and food costs beyond the reach of many Nigerians. Tinubu’s dismissive comment that “there is hope” in the face of this crisis is both hollow and insulting, offering little more than empty words to a population in desperate need of action.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had warned that these reforms needed careful planning and sequencing to mitigate the inevitable pain. Tinubu’s government ignored this crucial advice, implementing multiple harsh measures in tandem without the necessary safeguards. The finance minister, Wale Edun, claims that these reforms will save $20 billion—yet Nigerians have yet to see any evidence of this windfall being reinvested to alleviate the suffering caused by the very policies the government has implemented.

Comparing Nigeria to other African nations, the failure of leadership becomes starkly apparent. South Africa, for instance, has successfully lifted millions out of poverty through a comprehensive social safety net, with nearly 47 percent of its population receiving welfare grants. In contrast, Nigeria—a nation that prides itself as the “Giant of Africa”—has no meaningful safety net for its citizens. Official figures show that 133 million Nigerians were multidimensionally poor in 2022, a number that has likely worsened under the current administration.

The state of Nigeria’s economy is further obscured by misleading statistics. While the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) claims an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, this figure is woefully detached from reality. The real unemployment rate hovers around 40 percent, while inflation remains a staggering 33.88 percent. These figures combine to form the ‘misery index,’ which underscores the ineffectiveness of policies that have pushed millions into further deprivation.

Nigeria’s agricultural sector, which employs 40 percent of the workforce, offers little respite. Smallholder farmers, who produce the majority of the nation’s food, face immense challenges, from inadequate mechanisation to the devastating impacts of climate change. The government’s neglect of the sector only exacerbates these difficulties. Tinubu’s promise of duty-free food imports, intended to ease food shortages, has yet to materialise, further aggravating the crisis.

To address the hunger crisis, Nigeria must take immediate action. A robust social safety net must be established to support the poor and vulnerable. The government must also lift all restrictions on food imports to stabilise supply and prices. However, these measures alone will not suffice. They must be part of a larger, more strategic commitment to governance that places the welfare of Nigerians at the forefront, rather than relying on ill-conceived economic experiments.

Hunger in Nigeria is not inevitable—it is the result of poor choices made by those in power. The government has failed its people, and Nigerians are paying the price. It is time for a fundamental shift in leadership, one that prioritises human dignity and ensures that no Nigerian goes to bed hungry. This requires a government that is accountable to its citizens, responsive to their needs, and committed to inclusive growth.

A new leadership must prioritise investments in agriculture, ensuring that farmers have access to quality seeds, fertilisers, and modern farming techniques. Strengthening social safety nets, such as expanding access to food assistance programmes and providing targeted support to vulnerable populations, is crucial. Furthermore, investing in education and skills development will empower individuals to escape poverty and contribute to a more prosperous nation.

The stakes could not be higher, and the need for urgent action has never been more pressing. The future of Nigeria depends on its ability to address this crisis effectively. By prioritising the well-being of its citizens and implementing policies that promote inclusive growth and sustainable development, Nigeria can emerge from this crisis stronger and more resilient.

