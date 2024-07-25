Starving for solutions: Nigeria’s looming food crisis

The world’s food crisis is spiralling into uncharted territory, with skyrocketing prices and rampant protectionism threatening global stability. Yet, amidst the chaos, there remains a glimmer of hope. Governments, if they act decisively and with foresight, can halt the descent into a deeper crisis. As this article goes to press, nations have begun restricting exports of essential crops like wheat, sugar, and cooking oils. The lessons from the 2008 global economic recession should still resonate: government-imposed trade shocks can supercharge commodity prices, exacerbating an already volatile situation.

“A grand national strategy for food security must leverage all instruments of national power—diplomacy, information, military, economy, technology, and population management.”

Achieving self-sufficiency in food supply requires a complex interplay between industry, society, and research institutions—a philosophy that policymakers must internalise and act upon.

Where are the Agricultural Extension Officers?

We must question the whereabouts and efficacy of agricultural extension officers from the Ministry of Agriculture at both national and sub-national levels. These officers are supposed to be the linchpin between farmers and agricultural research institutes, facilitating the dissemination of crucial knowledge and best practices. Their role is pivotal in ensuring sustainable food production, yet their presence and impact seem alarmingly minimal.

Read also: Nigeria’s food crisis and the looming human catastrophe

A grand national strategy for food security

Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people, cannot afford to address its food crisis with piecemeal solutions. We need a grand national strategy that spans decades, tackling issues like climate change, regional insecurity, inflation, and rising food prices head-on. Despite our vast expanse of arable land, we face an ongoing tragedy: approximately 60 percent of our harvested crops, fruits, and vegetables rot due to poor handling, packaging, and inadequate preservation methods. This waste is compounded by numerous taxes, subpar fertiliser quality, poor agricultural infrastructure, and soaring transportation costs.

The sights of mountains of rotting mangoes, oranges, pawpaws, plantains, bananas, pineapples, and vegetables in our markets and motor parks are stark reminders of our failing system. A grand national strategy for food security must leverage all instruments of national power—diplomacy, information, military, economy, technology, and population management. We must articulate a mode of survival that ensures we are not left behind in the global struggle for food sufficiency.

The vulnerability of an unfed nation

A nation unable to feed itself is susceptible to external manipulation and pressure. The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme, which has disbursed over N1.0 trillion to 4.52 million smallholder farmers, shows a concerted effort. Yet, despite these efforts, we still import rice, and food inflation continues unabated. Bread and rice prices have soared by 42 percent and 48 percent, respectively, over the past five years, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The global perspective and the call to action

Globally, nations will report on Sustainable Development Goal 2 by 2030, aiming to end hunger, achieve food security, improve nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture. However, as the number of people unable to secure adequate food rises by over 400 million, the United Nations has issued a clarion call for urgent action to avert a global food catastrophe.

India’s green revolution transformed it from a hungry nation to a net food exporter, a model Nigeria must emulate. The work of agricultural research institutes in countries like India, Malaysia, and Mexico has yielded improved seeds, innovative food preservation methods, and resilient crop strains that have stabilised their food security. Nigeria must harness its agricultural expertise and technocrats to develop a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to sustainable food production.

Read also: Food crisis frenzy: Short-term fixes or long-term vision for Nigeria?

Confronting the crisis head-on

We must confront our food crisis with bold, systemic changes. The scarcity and rising costs of food items are alarming, and the government’s current efforts under the Anchor Borrowers Programme do not match the scale of the problem. It’s not enough to import food; we must ensure that imported food is available and affordable for the poor. The perpetual reliance on food imports is unsustainable, much like our dependence on fuel imports.

In conclusion, our food crisis demands immediate and robust government intervention. A grand national strategy, coupled with effective implementation, is imperative to transform our agricultural landscape and secure our nation’s future. By prioritising local food production, embracing sustainable practices, and optimising efficiency, Nigeria can not only alleviate its food insecurity but also position itself as a global leader in agriculture. Investing in research and development, supporting small-scale farmers, and improving infrastructure are crucial steps towards achieving this goal. The time for reactive measures has passed; proactive, holistic solutions are essential to ensure food security for generations to come.