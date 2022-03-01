NUPENG’s commendable role in the N621bn alleged diverted fund

A stitch in time it is said saves nine. Despite the fact that The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas (NUPENG) has suspended its proposed strike to drive home its displeasure over the alleged diverted N621billion roads project funds, the federal government needs to address the issues raised.

It will be recalled that NUPENG alleged that officials of the federal ministry of works and housing were currently diverting the N621billion provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for the rehabilitation of 21 critical highways.

The union standing on its social responsibility and responsive duties to the society stated that as a germane trade union it cannot afford to sit and watch its members continued to be wasted away as sacrificial items as well as the wanton destruction of millions of public lives and properties.

We urge the federal government to ensure adequate investigation into the allegation of diverting the sum of N621billion and cover up to fool the citizenry

It is sad and unacceptable that officials in the ministry of works and housing could be fingered to be going around displaying pictures of roads done in June and August 2021 to justify payment made from the N621billion approved in October, 2021for the NNPC identified 21 critical 1oads.

This is an act of deceit, unpatriotic and corruption in its highest order. A dog, it is said does not eat the bone on its neck. If the government that is supposed to be fighting corruption is now the one bathing with corruption, then, corruption has since become the norm. This is quite unfortunate!

The management team of NNPC under Mallam Mele Kyari had in an attempt to avert industrial action of NUPENG and the Petroleum Tanker Drivers, (PTD) called the leadership of the unions to two separate meetings on October10, 2O21 in Ibadan and October12, 2021 in Abuja.

These two meetings resulted in the signing of communiqué indicating the readiness and willingness of NNPC to finance the rehabilitation of identified 21 critical roads at an estimated sum of N621 billion through the road infrastructure tax credit scheme.

On the basis of this communiqué, the union suspended the then intended industrial action. However the union made it clear that should the spirit and letter of the agreement be not fully implemented with a focus on those jointly identified critical roads or any attempt is made to divert the funds, the union will not give further warning.

Rather it will resume the intended actions.

That NUPENG has gone as far as to affirm having facts and figures about the allegation is more worrisome. Besides, its insistence that it would not give room to be cowed into allowing the N621billion to go the same way other budgeted funds have gone speaks volume about the governance profile in these times.

Hence, the union had demanded a halt to the release of the fund until a competent monitoring and validation team comprising all stakeholders that signed the communiqué is formed.

NUPENG’s earlier insistence on strike is borne out of the understanding that the N621billion was approved because of the union’s demand and struggle. Hence, the union owes it a duty to its members and the general public to ensure that every kobo of the approved fund is accounted for.

It is without argument that the taxpayers’ money must be accounted for. Out of the 21 roads, 9 are in north-central, particularly Niger state. There are 3 in the northeast, 2 in the northwest, 2 in the southeast, 3 roads in the entire Odupani – Itu – Ikot Ekpene road in LOT 1, 2, and 3.

In the south-west, you have the Lagos-Badagry expressway, the entire junction and you also have the Ibadan to Ilorin in the Oyo-Ogbomosho section.

In the South-east, you have Aba-Ikot Ekpene in Abia and Akwa Ibom states, you also have Umuahia to Ikwuano to Ikot Ekpene road. In the north-west, it is Gada-Zaima-Zuru-Gamji road, and also Zaria-Funtau -Gusau-Sokoto road. In the northeast, it is Cham- Bali Serti and Gombe-Biu road. The roads impacted in north-central include: Ilorin -Jebba-Mokwa-Bokani sections I and II, Suleja-Minna sections I and II, Bida-Lambatta, and then Agaie-Katcha-Baro road. Then Mokwa-Makera-Tegina-Kaduna all in Niger State.

The NNPC intervention fund is meant to augment whatever the federal government is putting down for those projects, and not for individuals to feast on.

Had NUPENG embarked on its proposed strike, certainly the hardship would have been massive. The concomitant effects of having NUPENG go on strike are better imagined than experienced.

Meanwhile, ASUU strike is already taking its toll on Nigerians coupled with the dirty fuel saga, and as such, the no fuel challenges currently stare Nigerians in the face.

We urge the federal government to ensure adequate investigation into the allegation of diverting the sum of N621billion and cover up to fool the citizenry.

The Nigerian popularised the axiom: “If this country does not kill corruption, corruption will kill it”, seems to be gaining more grounds every day.

This axiom gained wider currency as a result of the level of impunity with which public officials fritter away funds running into billions, without any serious consequence and the resultant retrogression this malgovernance has foisted on the nation’s development. And yet, we claim to be fighting corruption.

It is still fresh in our memories how in 2021,President Muhammadu Buhari was dragged to court over his failure to probe allegations that N106 billions of public funds were missing from 149 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

The suit followed the grim allegations by the office of the auditor-general of the federation in its 2018 annual audited report that N105, 662,350,077.46 of public funds are missing, misappropriated or unaccounted for across 149 MDAs.

Read also: Why Rivers has no fuel scarcity despite dirty petrol – NUPRC

Besides, the senate also uncovered an illegal collection of N76 billion by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Army, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) and others. The funds were said to be drawn by the agencies from the office of the accountant general of the federation, but were never repaid.

These untoward features, make a caricature of the federal government’s claimed campaign against corruption. The presidency as a matter of urgency must arise and address the allegation squarely. At least this will demonstrate to the populace that the government is not in support of this nefarious act.

Lastly we wish to commend NUPENG for its public-spirited role on this issue. The leadership could have looked the other way. Rather, the Union has been able to stand up for the fondest ideals of a better and higher Nigeria. We enjoin other bodies to emulate this patriotic spirit. In this selfless way, the goal of a better society will be within reach after all.