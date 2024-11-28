Nigeria’s silent crisis: Inflation’s grip tightens

Nigeria’s inflation crisis has evolved into a full-blown emergency. At 33.88 percent in October 2024, inflation has entrenched itself as a persistent tormentor of households and businesses alike, exposing systemic failures in governance and market regulation. While structural challenges such as the removal of fuel subsidies, naira depreciation, and insecurity in agricultural regions dominate the headlines, the day-to-day exploitation in Nigeria’s fragmented markets underscores a deeper governance failure.

Across Lagos, the stories are painfully familiar. A tuber of yam that cost N2,800 last year now sells for N6,500, while a 50kg bag of rice fluctuates between N96,000 and N105,000 within the same market. This disparity is not merely a reflection of inflationary pressures—it is an indictment of unchecked market practices.

Read also: Inflation goals and growth promises: Nigeria’s economy needs more than words

For most Nigerians, inflation is a silent tax, levied disproportionately on the poor. The surge in food prices, driven by rising transportation costs and opportunistic pricing, has exacerbated inequality and eroded trust in market systems. As Mrs Funmi Adewale, a shopper in Oshodi Market, lamented, “This is not just inflation; it is exploitation.” Her words highlight the emotional and financial toll of a system that appears unresponsive to the needs of its citizens. Vendors, too, are caught in this vicious cycle. Many justify price hikes as a necessity, citing soaring logistics and procurement costs. Yet the inconsistency in pricing—where the same bag of rice varies by as much as 10 percent within a single market—points to a lack of oversight and a culture of opportunism that worsens the crisis.

The Nigerian government’s response to inflation has been tepid, at best. Structural reforms, such as the removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira, have compounded short-term hardships without delivering immediate benefits. Meanwhile, there has been little effort to address the microeconomic realities that exacerbate the suffering of ordinary citizens. Economists have proposed actionable measures, from establishing price monitoring systems to incentivising domestic production. Yet, these recommendations remain largely ignored. A market task force, as suggested by economist Mr Gbenga Alawoye, could play a critical role in reducing price disparities and curbing opportunistic practices. However, its success would hinge on transparency and stakeholder collaboration—qualities historically absent from Nigeria’s governance.

“For most Nigerians, inflation is a silent tax, levied disproportionately on the poor.”

Leadership during an economic crisis requires more than broad policy pronouncements; it demands targeted interventions that directly address citizens’ pain points. Nigeria’s current approach has lacked this focus. While efforts to stabilise the naira and curb inflation are commendable, they do little to alleviate the immediate burden on households struggling to afford basic necessities. The government must recognise that inflation is not just an economic issue but a social and political one. The erosion of public trust, fueled by erratic pricing and perceived government inaction, has profound implications for stability and governance.

Nigeria’s inflation crisis demands a dual approach: structural reform to address long-term economic vulnerabilities and immediate measures to mitigate the impact on citizens. Strengthening market oversight is crucial. A dedicated task force could help standardise pricing for essential goods, reducing the exploitation often disguised as inflation. Similarly, incentivising local production could stabilise supply chains and reduce reliance on volatile imports. Targeted interventions in the logistics sector, such as subsidies for transportation costs, could also alleviate the burden on vendors and consumers. Meanwhile, the Central Bank must adopt policies to stabilise the naira and control inflationary pressures without stifling growth.

The stakes could not be higher. As Nigeria approaches the festive season, the strain on households will only intensify, with price hikes further eroding disposable income. The government’s continued inaction risks deepening social unrest and undermining its credibility at home and abroad. Addressing inflation is not merely an economic imperative but a moral one. The Nigerian people deserve a government that prioritises their welfare over bureaucratic inertia and political expediency. Failure to act decisively will not only entrench poverty but also erode the social fabric that binds the nation.

Read also: Further rate hike expected as Nigeria combats inflation

In a country with immense potential, it is a travesty that inflation has become a defining feature of daily life. Nigeria’s leaders must rise to the occasion, leveraging every tool at their disposal to restore stability and rebuild trust. Anything less would be a betrayal of the millions who continue to bear the brunt of this preventable crisis.

To address this crisis, the Nigerian government must implement a comprehensive strategy that includes strengthening monetary policy, prioritising fiscal discipline, investing in infrastructure, enhancing agricultural productivity, implementing social safety nets, and strengthening anti-corruption measures. By taking these steps, the Nigerian government can mitigate the impact of inflation, restore confidence, and lay the foundation for sustainable economic growth. The time for decisive action is now.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share