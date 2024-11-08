Nigeria’s regional commissions—A costly charade masking real reform needs

Nigeria’s recent rush to create regional “development” commissions for each geopolitical zone is less a testament to progress than a glaring symbol of misplaced priorities and unchecked patronage. Far from delivering genuine regional development, these commissions serve as conduits for political favours, feeding a bureaucratic machine that erodes accountability while doing little to address the core developmental needs of the regions they claim to uplift.

True regional development relies on local autonomy and the devolution of power—foundations that the commissions conspicuously lack. Instead, these centrally administered bodies, like the Niger-Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC), operate from the capital, effectively bypassing regional needs while fostering a patronage culture. Established to administer federal funds and implement projects, their true function has become clear over time: perpetuate dependency and entrench political influence under the guise of regional empowerment.

“Global precedent demonstrates that sustainable regional growth requires empowered local governments capable of making decisions attuned to regional needs, rather than duplicating centralised agencies whose purpose appears to be more political than practical.”

Consider the NDDC, ostensibly created to propel sustainable growth in the Niger Delta but instead infamous for mismanagement and corruption. Since its inception in 2000, the NDDC has received trillions of naira, yet the Delta remains mired in poverty and environmental degradation. A forensic audit in 2019 exposed over 13,000 abandoned projects, showcasing the commission’s chronic inefficiency and the wider systemic failure of top-down “development” commissions in Nigeria.

The recent bills establishing additional commissions across the remaining regions suggest that Nigeria’s leaders are doubling down on this flawed model. Rather than empowering the regions, these commissions are a costly alternative to meaningful reform. They merely widen the scope for political patronage without improving transparency or accountability. Global precedent demonstrates that sustainable regional growth requires empowered local governments capable of making decisions attuned to regional needs, rather than duplicating centralised agencies whose purpose appears to be more political than practical.

Nigeria’s leadership must acknowledge a fundamental truth: these so-called regional commissions are no substitute for genuine devolution. While touted as vehicles for growth, they have proven to be political instruments that enable patronage, entrench bureaucracy, and feed a dependency that stifles regional autonomy. These bodies lack not only the operational efficacy but also the accountability needed to drive real progress. If Nigeria is committed to reducing entrenched inequalities and tapping into its regions’ unique economic potential, it must abandon this costly charade of pseudo-development.

Genuine reform requires a bold shift: devolving meaningful powers and resources directly to accountable regional governments. Only by empowering those who are closest to local needs and opportunities can Nigeria hope to build a more balanced, inclusive economy. This approach would break the chains of patronage, shifting the focus from federal handouts to sustainable, regionally-led development that can adapt to local realities and priorities. Anything less would be a disservice to the very regions these commissions claim to serve, and to Nigeria’s future as a cohesive and dynamic federation.

To achieve this, the Nigerian government should amend the constitution to grant more autonomy to regional governments, allowing them to control their resources and make decisions on issues that affect their constituents. Additionally, implementing a fair and equitable revenue allocation formula that ensures that regions receive adequate funding to meet their needs is crucial. Strengthening local governments and empowering them to deliver services to their communities is also essential.

Furthermore, establishing robust mechanisms to hold regional and local governments accountable for their actions and ensuring transparency in the use of public funds is vital. Investing in the capacity building of regional and local government officials to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively govern is another important step.

By taking these steps, Nigeria can create a more equitable and prosperous nation where all citizens have the opportunity to thrive.

