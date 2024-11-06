Nigeria’s palliative politics: A band-aid solution to a deep wound

Nigeria’s government, facing a spiralling economic crisis, has increasingly turned to “palliatives” as a solution to address the suffering of its citizens. However, these efforts have been at best temporary fixes, failing to address the deeper structural challenges of the Nigerian economy and leaving many citizens disillusioned. With inflation eroding purchasing power, unemployment rising, and food insecurity deepening, the government’s stopgap measures lack the cohesive strategy and long-term impact that Nigeria desperately needs.

“The intended reassurance only reinforced the perception that Nigeria’s leaders remain distant from the burdens they are entrusted to alleviate.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s now-infamous comments urging citizens to “help themselves to food wherever they find it” underscored the detachment of Nigeria’s leadership from the lived reality of the majority of Nigerians. Such statements convey an indifference to the hardship millions face daily, suggesting instead that citizens find their own way to survive in an economy strained by policy missteps. The intended reassurance only reinforced the perception that Nigeria’s leaders remain distant from the burdens they are entrusted to alleviate.

This trend of tone-deaf responses continued with Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, who, in an unguarded moment, detailed his indulgence in fine whisky – a 1944 vintage blend – while citizens struggled to afford basic necessities. This contrast serves as a stark metaphor for the disconnect between Nigeria’s elite and the people. Where economic reform is concerned, the government’s priorities appear misaligned with the needs of the nation.

Read also: A barrel of palliatives: The absurd comedy of Nigerian governance

As it stands, Nigeria’s policies have become emblematic of a broader governance approach that prioritises short-term, superficial fixes over genuine, systemic change. The government’s distribution of palliatives in the form of food items—meant to soften the impact of economic reforms—resembles an attempt to quiet growing discontent rather than offer sustainable solutions. Following the COVID-19 lockdown, for instance, numerous undistributed food items were found stockpiled in warehouses across the country, raising questions about the management and efficacy of relief initiatives.

The issue extends beyond logistical failings. The challenge is one of strategic policy and political will. Nigeria’s economic crisis is the product of decades of underinvestment in critical sectors, weak institutions, and the absence of a cohesive economic vision. Recent reforms, such as the removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira, while necessary, have exposed a lack of infrastructure to absorb the economic shock. These decisions, implemented with limited social protections, have aggravated inflation and left millions with reduced purchasing power.

Comparatively, other countries navigating subsidy removals or currency adjustments have implemented robust social safety nets to cushion their populations. In Nigeria, however, the limited scope and scale of the palliative measures have left the public with little support. Instead of creating a buffer, the government’s approach has inadvertently forced people into survival mode, eroding public trust and confidence.

What Nigeria urgently needs is a credible framework for inclusive economic growth—one that extends beyond palliatives and places citizens at the heart of policy considerations. Economic reforms cannot succeed without tangible improvements in the everyday lives of Nigerians. Prioritising targeted investments in agriculture, infrastructure, and small businesses would enable a more sustainable economic base, while strategic subsidies in key sectors could provide stability during the transition.

Ultimately, Nigeria’s leadership must rethink its approach to governance. The current pattern of symbolic, short-term solutions underscores a systemic failure to understand and address the root causes of economic insecurity. To truly address the challenges facing the nation, the government must prioritise long-term planning, transparency, and accountability.

As other nations have shown, genuine reform requires a comprehensive approach that tackles both immediate and long-term issues. This includes investing in infrastructure, education, and healthcare, as well as implementing policies that promote economic diversification and job creation. By prioritising the needs of the people and fostering a conducive business environment, Nigeria can unlock its immense potential and build a more prosperous future.

Until Nigeria’s leaders commit to such a path, palliatives will remain little more than a temporary salve on a deep, festering wound. It is time for bold action and decisive leadership. The future of Nigeria depends on it.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share