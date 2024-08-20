Nigeria’s minimum wage increase: A step forward, but challenges remain

In mid-July 2024, President Bola Tinubu approved a significant increase in Nigeria’s minimum wage, raising it from ₦30,000 to ₦70,000. This adjustment aimed to address the rising costs of essentials such as food, transportation, and utilities, which had rendered the previous wage insufficient. Although the increase was a welcome development, its impact is tempered by the harsh reality of inflation.

“This situation forces families to make difficult choices, such as reducing meal frequency, delaying rent payments, or forgoing necessary medications.”

The real value of the wage increase has been significantly diminished by inflation. Analysis by BusinessDay reveals that, after accounting for the current inflation rate of 33.40 percent, the effective value of the new wage is just $52,473.76—representing a reduction of approximately 25.04 percent. This erosion of purchasing power undermines the intended benefits of the wage adjustment.

Despite a slight decrease in the inflation rate—from 34.19 percent to 33.40 percent—and a marginal drop in food inflation from 40.87 percent to 39.53 percent, the costs of essential goods remain high. Recent market data from Lagos highlights substantial price increases: a bag of rice now costs ₦80,000, beans are priced at ₦140,000, and staples such as yam and bread are at ₦5,500 and ₦1,700, respectively. Protein sources have also seen significant rises, with eggs at $5,000 per crate, chicken at ₦5,500 per kilogramme, and turkey at ₦8,000. Fish prices have surged as well, with sharwa fish at ₦2,500 per kilogramme and titus fish at ₦5,500. Other staples, including garri, palm oil, and groundnut oil, have similarly experienced price hikes.

For an average Nigerian family of five, ₦52,473.76 is barely sufficient to cover food expenses for a month. With food inflation at 33.95 percent, approximately ₦39,335.65 would be spent on food alone, leaving only ₦13,138.11 for rent, transportation, healthcare, or school fees. This situation forces families to make difficult choices, such as reducing meal frequency, delaying rent payments, or forgoing necessary medications.

The challenges are particularly severe for female-headed households, which represent approximately 18.8 percent of all Nigerian households, with a higher proportion in urban areas (21.4 percent) compared to rural areas (17.1 percent). The financial strain on these households underscores the broader economic difficulties that persist despite the wage increase.

Many Nigerians are adopting coping strategies to manage economic pressures, although these often come at a significant cost to their quality of life. Common measures include cutting back on non-essential spending, reducing meal frequency, skipping medical appointments, and postponing purchases of clothing and household items, as reported by a BusinessDay survey. Additionally, extended family networks play a crucial role in providing support, although this places a considerable burden on those who are able to help.

The current economic situation highlights the need for more comprehensive measures to protect the purchasing power of Nigerian workers. While the wage increase was a positive step, it is insufficient on its own. Effective strategies to control inflation are crucial to ensuring that wage increases result in tangible improvements in living standards.

There is, however, a silver lining. Inflation has started to decline after nearly two years of persistent increases, thanks in part to efforts by Cardoso and his team at the Central Bank of Nigeria. If the government can sustain and build upon the mechanisms that have contributed to this decline, Nigerians may see a meaningful improvement in their wages. Stabilising the exchange rate would further support manufacturers in securing or importing raw materials without passing on additional costs to consumers.

In conclusion, while the minimum wage increase is a commendable initiative, it is a mere drop in the bucket when addressing the broader economic challenges facing Nigerian workers. To truly uplift the lives of the working class, a comprehensive approach is required. This includes not only wage adjustments but also measures to boost productivity, create decent jobs, and improve access to affordable housing, healthcare, and education. Without consistent and effective policy interventions that tackle the root causes of economic inequality, the initial optimism surrounding the wage increase will dissipate. It is imperative that the government prioritises the well-being of its citizens by implementing decisive strategies to secure a better economic future for Nigeria’s working population.

