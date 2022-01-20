Nigeria-Ghana bilateral trade commission

The Nigeria–Ghana rivalry has been around for as long as both countries have existed. Both countries have dwelt together like the tongue and the teeth in a mouth. Some scholars have even captured aspects of this situation in the literature. A notable work here is the one by Olajide Aluko-the founding Professor of International Relations at the then University of Ife

Politically, the British colonised both countries, leaving them with similar political ideologies and systems of governance. Thus, Nigeria and Ghana have a lot in common. A Nigerian is much more at home in Ghana and the same applies to a Ghanaian.

Nigeria has a larger population compared to Ghana, but Ghana was richer with cocoa and its gold until Nigeria’s oil boom. This and many other variables constitute reasons for the rivalry between the two countries.

They may not have common boundaries, but it is evident that Ghana is Nigeria’s nearest anglophone neighbour. A Nigerian ordinarily sees a Ghanaian as a cousin, hence, the kinsman competitiveness nature that is seen between them.

In the whole of Africa, Nigeria and Ghana are the most knitted emotionally, culturally, commercially, and otherwise. In fact, it is difficult to differentiate a Ghanaian from a Nigerian even among fellow West Africans. So the competition between the two nations is like what is obtainable in a big African family tree where everyone jostles to outsmart the other.

Nigeria was Ghana’s third-most-important trade partner in 2010, accounting for almost 10 percent of total Ghanaian foreign trade. Ghana, in turn, was Nigeria’s ninth-largest trade partner in that same year, accounting for some 1.3 percent of Nigerian trade (including 1.9 percent of exports).

Although rated as the two biggest economies in West Africa, the relationship between Nigeria and Ghana has been topsy-turvy over the years. Their historical, political, and social similarities notwithstanding, the two countries have recently become cynical of each other’s policies. This is particularly pronounced on trade matters.

This being the case, we feel that the government of the two countries should reconsider their steps bearing in mind that wrong approaches to managing such a bruised relationship will do their respective citizens more harm than good.

The current tensions between the two countries are being blamed on bilateral trade differences. The Ghanaian government has a law that restricts foreigners from retail trade, and Ghanaian traders do not want the Nigerian traders in the markets. Nigerians can be wholesalers but not retailers.

Foreigners in Ghana cannot run small retail shops, but they can own wholesale firms or other businesses in which around $1m (£782,000) has been invested. However, foreigners married to a Ghanaian are exempt from the laws – as are those in a business partnership with a Ghanaian.

Market traders have sometimes taken the law into their own hands, which prompted the authorities to do an audit of retail shops and closed some Nigerian-run stalls. The law seeks to protect smaller local traders and those running small businesses like barbers or beauty salons

Nigeria on the other hand was accused by the Ghanaian government of closing its border against goods from Ghana. The argument is that Nigeria by closing its Seme border hindered goods from Ghana entering into Nigerian markets which Ghanaians considered as economic sabotage. It should be borne in mind that Ghanaians have not forgotten how in 1983, the Nigerian government announced the expulsion of all undocumented aliens. Meanwhile, Accra dealt a similar hand to Nigeria, way back in 1969. And since Ghanaians constituted the majority of the aliens, it felt like this was aimed at them.

The two West African nations have been at loggerheads over trade for decades, without serious consequences. Recently, the intensifying diplomatic row came to a head, with Abuja and Accra trading insults and grievances over the alleged mistreatment of Nigerian nationals in Ghana. Nigerians who have been doing business in Ghana have been harassed. Their shops are being closed, with all sorts of molestation and intimidation.

However, in May and June 2021, both countries saw the need to hold a high-level bilateral meeting between the Nigeria delegation led by the minister of industry, trade, and investment, and representatives of the Ghanaian government. This meeting gave birth to the inauguration of an inter-ministerial committee, ‘The Nigeria-Ghana Bilateral Trade Commission’ for the implementation of the signed joint statement between both countries.

We sincerely commend both governments for taking the bold step to neutralize the ugly relationship breeding between the two countries. However, we believe that for the commission to achieve effective results both governments should be ready to make sacrifices. After all, maintaining very good relations requires sacrifices and commitment from the parties involved.

No doubt, each country has the right to promulgate its foreign and citizenship policies. Nevertheless, the desire to promote national interest and maintain a cordial relationship with other countries must be harmonised. The root of this unhealthy relationship between Nigeria and Ghana is the inability of both governments to reconcile citizenship policy with foreign policy.

There is the need to complement these policy thrusts with a Pan-African disposition. Citizenship policy is needed to promote the interest of the people but it must be tailored to accommodate other countries. A fact remains that no country is an island on its own; we all need each other to survive. Both governments have roles to play in restoring the cordial relationship between the two nations. There is a need for proper enlightenment and respect of each other’s views rather than adopt an approach that borders on mutual recrimination.

The leaders need to educate their people to respect the laws of the land where they dwell and of the massive benefits they are bound to enjoy by ensuring that a cordial relationship exists between them. Criminal acts should be condemned, while government should not be so insensitive as to punish law-abiding persons because he or she comes from the same country as the defaulter.

The ultimate goal of the commission should be to promote the economy of both countries through enshrining peace, love, and unity between the two kindred countries. Therefore, it is time for Nigeria and Ghana to unite and forge ahead in the spirit of Pan-Africanism which will ultimately benefit the citizens of both countries. This indeed is the higher ideal that we recommend to the bi-national commission as it goes about its duties.