Is Nigeria’s economic recovery real, or just a mirage?

Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, holds immense potential. Yet, its current economic situation is fraught with challenges. While the recent GDP growth of 3.19 percent in Q2 2024 offers a glimmer of hope, it is overshadowed by the stark reality of 104 million Nigerians living below the poverty line and a youth unemployment rate of 42.5 percent. This stark contrast between macroeconomic indicators and the lived experiences of millions highlights the limitations of current economic policies. The stark disconnect between macroeconomic metrics and the daily struggles of ordinary Nigerians raises a critical question: Is Nigeria’s recovery built on solid foundations, or is it another illusion of progress masking deep-seated structural flaws?

Read also: We must modernise statistical systems to drive education, economic growth- Bagudu

Nigerians have grown wary of government pronouncements, and not without reason. Past administrations have promised economic revival, only to deliver widened inequality and unfulfilled aspirations. An Oxfam report from 2023 revealed that 0.003 percent of Nigerians hold more wealth than 107 million of their compatriots combined. Such disparities underscore the lack of inclusivity in Nigeria’s economic policies, leaving millions feeling excluded from the benefits of growth.

The government’s handling of monetary policy has not inspired confidence. Since the unification of exchange rates in 2023, the Naira has depreciated by over 200 percent, with inflation surging to 33.88 percent. These conditions erode purchasing power, discourage investment, and destabilise household finances. Meanwhile, foreign direct investment (FDI) levels, though improving marginally, remain insufficient to address the economy’s structural deficits. Investors remain cautious, deterred by policy inconsistencies, weak property rights, and pervasive corruption. Efforts like the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council have made only modest progress, leaving Nigeria’s potential largely untapped.

“The government’s handling of monetary policy has not inspired confidence. Since the unification of exchange rates in 2023, the Naira has depreciated by over 200 percent, with inflation surging to 33.88 percent.”

No economy can thrive on fragile infrastructure. Nigeria’s energy sector remains woefully inadequate, with unreliable electricity costing the economy $29 billion annually. Businesses rely heavily on generators, inflating costs and reducing competitiveness. Similarly, transportation networks are underdeveloped, stifling regional trade and raising logistics expenses. However, the greatest indictment of Nigeria’s economic trajectory lies in its worsening inequality. Policies such as the Value Added Tax disproportionately impact low-income households, exacerbating poverty and widening the wealth gap.

For Nigeria to chart a sustainable course to prosperity, it needs more than marginal policy adjustments—it requires a bold reset. Transparency and accountability must be central to government actions. Mismanagement of public funds and opaque policies erode citizen and investor confidence. Over-reliance on oil is unsustainable, and prioritising sectors like agriculture and renewable energy could generate foreign exchange and create jobs. Pilot programmes for universal basic income, as seen in Kenya, could provide a safety net while stimulating local economies. With over 42.5 percent youth unemployment, Nigeria must expand vocational training and create a conducive environment for entrepreneurship.

Both Nigeria’s potential and its limitations are indisputable. A country with abundant natural and human resources and a median age of 18 cannot afford to waste its future on lethargy and half-measures. Nigerians are waiting while the rest of the world watches. To transform the current state of cautious recovery into an era of stability and shared prosperity, immediate action is required. Anything less would be a violation of Nigeria’s pledge and a failure of leadership.

Read also: Group urges FG to halt Nigeria’s economic drift

To achieve this, the Nigerian government must implement a comprehensive reform agenda that addresses the root causes of the country’s economic woes. This includes diversifying the economy by reducing reliance on oil and investing in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. Investing in infrastructure, such as transportation, energy, and telecommunications, is crucial to facilitate economic activity. Combating corruption, strengthening institutions, and promoting transparency and accountability are essential to enhance governance. Implementing effective social safety nets to protect vulnerable populations and reduce poverty is also crucial. Finally, investing in education and training to equip the workforce with the skills needed to compete in the global economy is imperative.

By taking bold and decisive action, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and build a prosperous future for all its citizens.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]

Share