How NNPC monopoly is killing the downstream oil sector

Nigeria’s oil sector, long plagued by inefficiency and corruption, is now at a critical juncture. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), which has transitioned from being the sole importer of petroleum products to the sole buyer of refined gasoline from domestic producers, is becoming an outsized player in the country’s oil market. This monopoly threatens to distort the market and could undermine Nigeria’s broader economic ambitions.

Although NNPCL has stated that it does not want to be the sole off-taker of the Dangote Refinery’s output, the government’s current arrangement, which effectively grants NNPCL exclusive off-taker status, risks undermining competition and perpetuating the same inefficiencies that have plagued Nigeria’s oil industry for decades. The $19 billion Dangote Refinery was initially hailed as a transformative project aimed at reducing Nigeria’s reliance on fuel imports and ensuring energy security, but this structure threatens to stifle the broader benefits it was meant to deliver.

NNPCL’s track record raises doubts about its ability to manage this monopoly. For decades, the state-run company has been synonymous with dysfunction, failing to maintain local refineries and ensure a stable fuel supply. Unlike its global peers, such as Saudi Aramco or Brazil’s Petrobras, which have helped build competitive energy sectors, NNPCL has remained opaque, inefficient, and resistant to reform.

The decision to allow NNPCL to dominate domestic distribution is particularly troubling given its financial woes. NNPCL’s mounting debt to offshore suppliers has already disrupted fuel imports, contributing to shortages and price volatility. Expecting it to manage domestic fuel distribution effectively seems highly optimistic. Moreover, this structure could lead to payment delays to refiners, further destabilising the sector at a time when stability is needed most.

This approach contradicts the broader economic reform agenda espoused by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. While the government advocates for deregulation and market liberalisation, allowing NNPCL to monopolise domestic fuel purchases stifles competition and leaves prices susceptible to political interference. A truly liberalised market would allow multiple distributors, fostering transparency and efficiency in pricing and supply chains.

The lack of oversight and transparency in NNPCL’s operations remains a significant concern. Recent financial disclosures have raised questions about how the state-owned entity manages its revenues and expenses. Without robust regulatory oversight, NNPCL’s grip on the domestic fuel market risks deepening the corruption and inefficiency that have long plagued Nigeria’s oil sector.

The government would do well to reconsider NNPCL’s monopoly. Refiners should be allowed to sell their output to a broader array of distributors or establish their own retail networks, as is the norm with international oil companies. This would create a more competitive environment and reduce the risk of supply disruptions and price distortions, ultimately benefiting Nigerian consumers.

A properly functioning oil market is essential to the broader Nigerian economy. Oil revenues are a key driver of government income, and efficient distribution of refined products will help to stabilise inflation and reduce the fiscal burden of subsidies. The current monopoly risks perpetuating the inefficiencies that have hindered economic development for decades.

Nigeria stands at a critical juncture, where the decisions made today will shape the future of its oil sector and, by extension, the broader economy. The Dangote Refinery, along with other domestic producers, holds the potential to transform the industry, reducing reliance on fuel imports and creating jobs. However, the success of these initiatives hinges on a conducive environment that is free from the stifling effects of NNPCL’s monopoly.

The government must take decisive action to address the risks posed by NNPCL’s dominance. This includes implementing measures to promote competition, increase transparency, and strengthen corporate governance within the oil sector. By fostering a more level playing field, the government can encourage investment, innovation, and efficiency, ultimately benefiting both consumers and the economy as a whole.

The stakes are too high to ignore. The future of Nigeria’s oil sector, and by extension, its economic prosperity, depends on policymakers making the right choices. It is time to break free from the shackles of inefficiency and corruption and create a more competitive, transparent, and sustainable oil industry.

