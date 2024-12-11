Giant of Africa? Ghana’s flawless presidential election beams spotlight on Nigeria’s INEC

Over the weekend, Ghana delivered a masterclass in democratic excellence. The country conducted a presidential election devoid of violence, credible disputes, or logistical chaos—a sharp contrast to the shambolic spectacles Nigeria has grown accustomed to. Ghana’s approach reflects what a functional democracy looks like, exposing the chronic failures of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and its entrenchment in the very dysfunction it is meant to eliminate.

“INEC’s much-heralded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to deliver the promised transparency, leaving a trail of inconsistencies.”

Ghana’s election saw former President John Dramani Mahama decisively win against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who conceded defeat even before the Electoral Commission’s formal announcement. This act of statesmanship reflects a trust in the process that is rare in much of Africa. Bawumia’s dignified concession speech underscored the maturity of Ghana’s political actors and institutions, an ethos sorely lacking in Nigeria.

Contrast this with Nigeria, where elections are marred by ballot box snatching, vote buying, voter intimidation, and violent suppression. The February 2023 general election was emblematic of these failures. INEC’s much-heralded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) failed to deliver the promised transparency, leaving a trail of inconsistencies. Collation of results dragged on into the night, amid allegations of tampering and disenfranchisement in opposition strongholds. When challenged, INEC’s refrain was depressingly familiar: “Go to court.”

The Ghanaian Electoral Commission, by contrast, demonstrated what happens when electoral bodies are genuinely independent. Its seamless operations ensured that the will of the electorate was respected without controversy or undue delay. Nigeria’s INEC, despite decades of reforms, continues to struggle with basic operational competence, undermining its credibility at every turn.

The Nigerian system’s failings extend far beyond logistical errors. In the 2019 elections, reports of military interference and widespread voter suppression were rife. Instead of addressing these concerns, INEC officials deflected responsibility, leaving unresolved grievances to fester. The courts, burdened by an avalanche of electoral petitions, have become a substitute for competent election management—a situation that Ghana has decisively avoided.

The consequences of these failures are profound. Nigeria’s democratic foundations are weakening, and public trust in institutions is at an all-time low. Voters increasingly see elections as futile exercises, with predetermined outcomes favouring entrenched elites. The human cost is equally troubling; electoral violence claims lives and shatters communities, further alienating citizens from the political process.

Ghana’s success provides a roadmap for reform. Nigeria must prioritise institutional independence and accountability in its electoral processes. INEC requires more than cosmetic changes; it needs a structural overhaul that enforces strict penalties for electoral misconduct and ensures impartiality at all levels. Equally, the political class must embrace democratic values, accepting defeat with grace rather than resorting to intimidation or protracted legal battles.

For Nigeria, the stakes could not be higher. Africa’s largest democracy risks becoming its greatest disappointment, a cautionary tale for the continent and the world. The consistent erosion of electoral integrity undermines not only the nation’s democratic fabric but also its ability to harness its immense potential for economic and social development.

The result of the poorly managed elections in Nigeria is showing up in growing voter apathy. At the last presidential election, voter turnout fell to 29 percent, the lowest since Nigeria’s transition to democratic rule in 1999.

Ghana has shown that credible elections are not an unattainable ideal but a realisable standard when political will, institutional competence, and public trust converge.

The question is whether Nigeria’s leaders have the courage and conviction to prioritise the collective good over narrow political interests. Will they take bold steps to rebuild trust in INEC, enforce accountability for electoral misconduct, and ensure a level playing field for all political actors? Or will they remain complicit in perpetuating a system where elections are mere formalities, rigged in favour of the powerful at the expense of the people?

Nigeria’s future as a leader in Africa and a credible partner on the global stage hinges on the answer to these questions. The country’s leaders must recognise that democratic legitimacy is not a luxury but a necessity. It is the foundation upon which social stability, economic growth, and international respect are built. Anything less risks not only Nigeria’s democratic aspirations but also its place in history as a nation that failed to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

