Fueling the fire: How Nigeria’s economic policies are igniting social unrest

In a speech to Nigerians in China, President Bola Tinubu stated, “The more you want everything free, it will become more expensive and long-delayed to achieve meaningful development.” This remark was meant to justify his government’s latest economic measures, including the controversial removal of fuel subsidies. While the president’s logic may resonate with economic purists, the ground reality in Nigeria presents a far more complex and distressing picture.

Nigeria is currently in the throes of economic turbulence that seems at odds with its aspirations for development. The removal of the fuel subsidy and the floating of the naira were introduced as bold steps toward economic stabilisation. However, these actions have resulted in immediate and severe consequences for millions of Nigerians. Petrol prices have surged to unprecedented levels, reaching N1,200 per litre in some areas—a cost that is prohibitive for a population already struggling with rising inflation and stagnant wages.

“This erosion of purchasing power has neutralised any gains from the proposed wage adjustments, leaving many families worse off than before.”

The ripple effects are evident. Public transportation costs have skyrocketed, affecting daily commuters and pushing up the prices of essential goods. In Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub, residents now face a grim choice between spending a disproportionate part of their income on transportation or forgoing other necessities. One civil servant lamented, “The minimum wage increase was supposed to improve our lives, but now it’s being eroded by rising fuel prices.” This erosion of purchasing power has neutralised any gains from the proposed wage adjustments, leaving many families worse off than before.

Read also: Lagos to pay N950 as NNPC releases nationwide Dangote petrol prices

The Nigerian government’s narrative focuses on long-term gains: attracting foreign investment, fostering a more market-driven economy, and achieving fiscal prudence. Yet, these macroeconomic goals appear disconnected from the immediate needs of the populace. The recent marginal decline in annual inflation to 33.40 percent in July from 34.19 percent in June offered a glimmer of hope, largely attributed to a good harvest season. However, this respite was short-lived. The recent hike in fuel prices threatens to reignite inflationary pressures, particularly food inflation, which constitutes over half of the nation’s headline rate. For a country where over 40 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, this is more than just an economic issue—it is a crisis of survival.

A broader look at Nigeria’s economic landscape reveals structural weaknesses that these reforms risk exacerbating. The agricultural sector, a cornerstone of the Nigerian economy and a potential buffer in times of economic distress, is feeling the pinch. Farmers in the Middle Belt and other agricultural zones face higher input costs due to increased transportation expenses, threatening food production and security. This, in turn, creates a feedback loop of rising food prices, increased poverty, and social discontent.

The situation draws uncomfortable parallels with past economic reforms. The Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs) of the 1980s, designed to liberalise the economy, ended up imposing severe austerity on a population already grappling with economic challenges. Nigeria’s current trajectory risks revisiting that history. While President Tinubu’s reforms are branded as necessary to correct systemic imbalances, they echo the long-standing tension between fiscal prudence and social welfare. In practice, the burden of reform appears disproportionately borne by those least equipped to shoulder it.

In defending his policies, President Tinubu pointed out that Nigeria must take “hard decisions” to pave the way for future prosperity. This is an inarguable point; no country has ever achieved sustainable development without making sacrifices. However, the question remains: who should bear these sacrifices, and how should they be managed to avoid tipping the country into further economic and social instability?

Read also: Economic Insight: Will Tinubu’s tax reforms hit the nail on the head?

Nigeria’s economic woes are not occurring in a vacuum. The global context, including fluctuating oil prices, geopolitical tensions, and the shifting dynamics of international capital, also plays a role. But even in this globalised context, domestic policy choices have a profound impact. The administration’s current approach seems to underestimate the resilience of existing structural issues—poverty, unemployment, and inadequate social infrastructure—which require more than just macroeconomic adjustments.

For meaningful development, there needs to be a more holistic approach that balances short-term relief with long-term strategy. This includes targeted social safety nets to protect the most vulnerable, investments in sectors that can create jobs rapidly, and a gradual implementation of market reforms that do not destabilise the livelihoods of millions overnight. The Nigerian government’s approach to economic reform must evolve to include an empathetic understanding of its social contract with the people it serves.

The question at hand is not merely about the exorbitant cost of fuel but rather about the broader implications of the government’s reform agenda. If the administration persists in its austere measures without implementing robust support mechanisms, it risks eroding the very bedrock of its reform efforts: public trust and stability. A nation plagued by discontent and disillusionment can hardly achieve meaningful development.

In the long run, economic reform must transcend the realm of fiscal and monetary adjustments. It must be a catalyst for fostering a sense of shared progress and equitable growth, ensuring that the benefits of development are not monopolised by a privileged few. Without this holistic approach, the pursuit of “meaningful development” will remain a tantalising mirage, obscured by the harsh realities of daily struggle for the average Nigerian. The government must recognise that true progress is not merely about economic indicators but about improving the lives of its citizens.

The Editorial Board comment is free Send 800word comments to [email protected]