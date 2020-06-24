Face masks not an option to fight against COVID-19

The daily surge in COVID-19 confirmed cases should not only prompt the federal and state governments to take more actions in the fight against the deadly virus, but also encourage Nigerians to comply fully with preventive measures as a complementary effort in combating the disease.

One of such important preventive measures is the use of face masks. Ironically, however, Nigerians complied to the use of facemasks when the number of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria was still low.

But with cases in their thousands, most people have developed a nonchalant attitude towards the preventive measure. Now, for one reason or another, they wear masks below the chin. Many don’t even wear any mask at all.

This is made worse by the laxity on the part of security agencies who enforce the use of facemasks in public places. Only formal organisations seem to mandate their employees to mask-up within office vicinity. But who mandates them when they are out?

The use of masks is part of a comprehensive package of the prevention and control measures that can limit the spread of certain respiratory viral diseases, including COVID-19. Masks can be used either for protection of healthy persons – worn to protect themselves when in contact with an infected individual. It is also used as a source control in which case it is worn by an infected individual to prevent onward transmission.

COVID-19 has been primarily regarded as a respiratory disease and the spectrum of infection with this virus can range from people with very mild, non-respiratory symptoms to severe and acute respiratory illness, sepsis with organ dysfunction and death. Some people who are infected have reported no symptoms at all.

Interactions with people are inevitable on a daily basis and research has proved that tiny respiratory droplets produced when people talk can linger in the air for about eight minutes. In this situation, while social distancing has been emphasised as a necessary measure, researchers have found that masking policies correlate with fewer COVID-19 cases, estimating that widespread uptake of the use of masks could considerably limit infections. This places masks as a very effective way to curb infections.

Nigeria is currently battling with surging COVID-19 cases and Lagos state, the hotspot of the COVID-19 cases, is considering re-imposing lockdown measures. As at Sunday, Nigeria reported 436 patients with Lagos accounting for 38.7 percent. Total confirmed patients stood at 20,244 of which 12,847 are receiving care, 6,879 have been discharged and 518 have died.

It remains in the best interest of the federal government to ensure strict compliance of the use of nose masks else Nigeria risks combating the virus for a longer than anticipated period, overwhelmed healthcare facilities, mass graves of Nigerians and ultimately a much slower economic recovery.

This is why we join other well-meaning Nigerians and health officers to call on Nigerians to comply with the guidelines and preventive protocols. We are convinced that beyond individuals risking the lives of family members, not complying with masking policies will also delay business recovery and may further threaten individuals’ disposable income, throwing more people into poverty.

We hereby highlight some tips on how to wear a face mask, believing that the tips will help a great deal in stemming the rising rate of community transmission. It is advised that before putting on the mask, you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, or rub your hands together thoroughly with alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

It is also necessary to check for defects in the face mask, such as torn or broken loops. Pull the bottom of the mask over your mouth and chin. Be sure the mask fits snugly. Don’t touch the mask once in position. If the mask gets soiled or damp, replace it with a new one.

The fight against COVID-19 is a fight for all. For that reason, we encourage everyone to play his/her part to ensure that the deadly COVID-19 virus is curbed and defeated. That the virus is real is not in doubt and we want to place on record that numbers being reported are not true reflection of the facts on ground, but they are the best we’ve got.

This explains our strong advice that the usage of face masks must be compulsory and enforced everywhere with stricter sanctions.

—