Democracy for sale: The price of moral compromise in politics

Democracy, long upheld as a bastion of governance by the people, now faces a disquieting reckoning: the trade-off between moral leadership and economic survival. The recent re-election of Donald Trump as U.S. president—despite criminal convictions and controversies ranging from insurrection to personal scandal—has reignited the debate on the values that underpin democratic societies. When faced with economic hardship, voters are making choices that challenge the very principles democracy is meant to protect.

Trump’s return to power was no accident. It was a calculated response to economic anxiety. High inflation, stagnant wages, and frustration with progressive social policies created fertile ground for a candidate who, despite ethical failings, promised economic revival. For millions, the calculus was clear: personal financial stability trumped abstract notions of moral integrity.

This dilemma is not unique to the United States. In Nigeria, a strikingly similar scenario unfolded during the 2023 elections. Bola Ahmed Tinubu ascended to the presidency, despite lingering questions over his past, including alleged links to illicit financial activities and ambiguity surrounding his credentials. Nigerian voters, grappling with inflation and deepening poverty, appeared to prioritise identity politics or immediate survival over the governance track record of candidates.

These choices illuminate a troubling global trend: when democracy fails to meet citizens’ material needs, it becomes vulnerable to transactional politics. Leaders with tainted pasts exploit economic despair and societal polarisation to sidestep scrutiny and accountability. In both the U.S. and Nigeria, the appeal of familiar figures—however polarising—highlighted a growing disillusionment with political alternatives perceived as ineffectual.

Yet, this prioritisation of short-term economic relief over long-term democratic health carries profound risks. In America, the election of a leader who openly flouted democratic norms threatens its global reputation as a standard-bearer of democracy. For Nigeria, the enduring pattern of electing ethically questionable leaders entrenches systemic corruption, undermines governance, and widens the gap between the state and its citizens.

The economic dimensions of this crisis are critical. Under Joe Biden, U.S. inflation erodes purchasing power, exacerbating public frustration despite landmark spending on infrastructure and social programs. In Nigeria, Tinubu’s early months in office saw inflation soar and the removal of fuel subsidies deepen the plight of the poor. When voters are forced to choose between moral governance and economic survival, the latter often wins—at democracy’s expense.

This erosion of democratic ideals risks institutionalising a dangerous precedent: that leaders are judged not by their character or vision but by their ability to capitalise on economic distress. In the U.S., Trump’s populist rhetoric on immigration and trade appealed to economic and cultural insecurities. In Nigeria, ethnic and religious allegiances overshadowed pressing concerns about governance, policy direction, and accountability.

Democracy’s survival depends on its ability to address this dichotomy. The lesson is sobering: when democratic systems fail to deliver economic security, they leave space for populists and demagogues to fill the void. For the U.S. and Nigeria alike, this is a moment of reckoning. Both nations must grapple with the deeper causes of voter disillusionment—economic inequities, governance failures, and institutional shortcomings—if they are to preserve their democratic integrity.

As the lines between morality and self-interest blur, the stakes could not be higher. For democracies worldwide, the challenge is clear: to demand leaders who embody both competence and integrity and to recognize that compromising on one imperils the other. Democracy’s resilience lies not in its ability to endure compromise but in its capacity to inspire citizens to expect more.

To ensure the survival of democracy, citizens must become more engaged in the political process. This includes voting in elections, participating in civic activities, and holding elected officials accountable. Additionally, it is crucial to promote media literacy and critical thinking skills to help citizens discern fact from fiction and make informed decisions.

Furthermore, institutions such as the judiciary, the legislature, and civil society must play their roles in upholding democratic norms and values. Independent judiciaries must be empowered to hold leaders accountable, while legislatures must enact laws that protect citizens’ rights and promote good governance. Civil society organisations must continue to advocate for transparency, accountability, and social justice.

Ultimately, the health of democracy depends on the active participation of its citizens. By demanding ethical leadership, holding leaders accountable, and engaging in the political process, citizens can ensure that democracy remains a force for good in the world.

