It is now a common saying that the only constant thing in life is change, and we must embrace it if we must succeed. This has become a consideration in making business decisions because competition embraces change; otherwise, you will be left behind.

Today, it will be an aberration to hear that all human resources and customer records are still manually kept, which is true for some organisations to date. This should not be the case for any company with a staff of more than five people and a government with a large workforce. There are now human resource information systems (HRIS) that will do everything concerning personnel management from the beginning to the end, thereby leaving the human resources personnel time and energy to be more strategic.

These software systems are used by HR professionals to store, manage, and analyse employee data like payroll, benefits, performance reviews, training records, and other vital information. They essentially automate and streamline core HR processes within an organisation, allowing for efficient access and analysis of employee details to make informed decisions.

In a typical example, information about an employee is entered during onboarding and then disseminated to payroll, benefits, and time and attendance. Later, that data may be updated and shared again, as is often the case when employees receive a performance-based raise, bonus, or promotion.

With this kind of software available to all, there is therefore no excuse for both governments and organisations not to dispense their duties in real-time. It is worth noting that similar software can also be used to store customers’ data.

It was a waste of time recently for a bank customer when he went to update his already existing account. He was given a six-page form to fill out. The customer grumbled and protested not filling the form. But when he realised that without filling out the form, the bank was not ready to update his account, he wasted precious time filling it out.

A survey among professions shows that several other banks still use paper forms to attend to customers when there is similar software that can be applied to customer data upgrades. No wonder the digital banking system is growing by the second.

AI says yes, banks in Nigeria can utilise the HRIS to manage customer data, although it is more common to use dedicated customer relationship management (CRM) systems specifically designed for customer information. However, some banks might leverage certain HRIS functionalities to store and access limited customer details, particularly when integrating with payroll or account management systems for specific services like salary payments or account verification.

If this is plausible, why waste your customers’ time and allow the digital banks to continue to share in your lunch? Nigerian banks should wake up on time management and do everything possible to reduce the recent crowd of customers that daily besiege their banking halls. Often, they attribute this to poor internet service causing the constant delays of customers.

Although we are not making a case for any particular software usage but making a case for real-time in HR management and customer service delivery. The advantages of using software to automate administrative systems include, but are not limited to, a reduced cost of physical data stored in the HR department (including reduced space occupied) and faster data extraction and processing. Moreover, it reduces duplication of effort, resulting in reduced use of resources, costs, and time, and availability of accurate and up-to-date HR/customers data.

Above all, there is better analysis leading to more effective decision-making, and there is more meaningful career planning and advice at all levels. We know that an improved quality of reports has a better ability to react to environmental changes and more transparency all round and at all times.

Moreover, these software programmes can provide a high level of security and reduce expenses in printing paper forms, allowing for efficient management of the workforce, improving decision-making through data analysis, and better compliance with labour regulations, ultimately leading to increased productivity and reduced administrative burden for HR professionals and customers’ service providers.

Some of this software monitors the employee’s absences, especially the HRIS that can capture the absences. The recording of employee skills and the tracking of a qualification database is another benefit of HRIS. The software has a competency order that identifies employees who have the necessary skills to occupy certain positions in the company.

Now we know we should not be afraid that AI will take away our jobs but be more interested in saving time and resources for our organisations, as we can today use one system for all human relations functions.

