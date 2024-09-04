Buhari’s legacy: Nigeria’s lost years and the road to recovery

Muhammadu Buhari, former president of Nigeria.

As Nigeria contends with its many pressing challenges—from insecurity to economic stagnation—the legacy of Muhammadu Buhari looms large. Twice entrusted with the reins of power, first as a military head of state and later as a democratically elected president, Buhari’s tenure should have provided a rare opportunity for leadership to right Nigeria’s course. Instead, his years in office exacerbated the very problems he promised to solve, leaving the country fractured, polarised, and more insecure than ever.

Buhari’s ascension to the presidency was built on the image of a no-nonsense former general turned democrat, an image carefully cultivated by political operatives keen to exploit his perceived integrity and strongman persona. His election in 2015 was hailed as a turning point for Nigeria’s democracy—a moment when the country could move beyond endemic corruption and establish a more secure and prosperous future. Yet, the reality of his presidency fell far short of these aspirations.

Despite initial promises of reform, Buhari’s leadership was defined by inertia and a failure to deliver on critical issues. His administration’s inability to curb the rising tide of violence—whether from Boko Haram, banditry, or separatist movements—underscored a deep dysfunction at the heart of Nigeria’s security apparatus. Policies that were intended to tackle corruption and improve governance were either poorly implemented or hampered by an entrenched political culture that resisted change. Buhari’s economic management also faltered, with Nigeria experiencing a period of prolonged stagnation, increased by the collapse of global oil prices and a lack of diversification in the country’s economic base.

Critics will point to his government’s efforts in infrastructure development and the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act as modest achievements. However, these isolated successes were overshadowed by broader policy failures. The removal of fuel subsidies—although long necessary—was implemented without adequate social protections, pushing millions of Nigerians deeper into poverty. Similarly, the floating of the naira, though praised by some economists, led to inflationary pressures that further eroded living standards.

Buhari’s tenure also laid bare the dangers of a leadership style that privileged loyalty over competence. His penchant for surrounding himself with kinsmen, often at the expense of merit, fostered an environment where ethnic and regional tensions deepened and the politics of exclusion became more pronounced. This failure to build an inclusive and effective government has left a lasting scar on Nigeria’s already fragile national unity.

In the year since Buhari left office, little has been heard from him. Unlike his predecessors, who have taken on roles as statesmen, authors, and international advocates, Buhari has receded into private life with minimal engagement in public discourse. There are no memoirs or reflections on his years in office, no efforts to share lessons learnt or offer counsel to his successors. His retreat into silence is perhaps indicative of the very leadership vacuum that characterised his presidency—an absence of vision and a reluctance to take responsibility for the consequences of his actions.

As Nigeria seeks to recover from Buhari’s eight years of drift, the current administration must confront the profound challenges that his leadership left behind. Restoring national security, reviving the economy, and rebuilding public trust in governance will require more than just incremental reforms—it will demand bold and decisive action. The question now is whether Nigeria’s new leadership can muster the political will and competence that Buhari so sorely lacked.

The road to recovery will be long and difficult, and it remains to be seen whether Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who remained a key ally throughout Buhari’s presidency, is capable of breaking with the past. His silence during Buhari’s years of mismanagement raises concerns that his administration may simply be an extension of the same policies, albeit with a new face. If Nigeria is to regain its footing, its leaders must avoid repeating the mistakes of the past and prioritise the structural reforms necessary to address the root causes of the country’s insecurity and economic malaise.

Buhari’s legacy serves as a stark reminder of the cost of wasted leadership and the dangers of elevating individuals to power based on reputation rather than results. For eight years, Nigeria was governed by a president who failed to deliver on his promises, leaving behind a country more polarised, economically weakened, and beset by insecurity than when he took office. His administration’s shortcomings underscored the importance of visionary leadership grounded in competence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to national unity and progress.

As Nigeria moves forward, it must do so with a clear-eyed understanding of the lessons learnt from these lost years. The country cannot afford to repeat the mistakes of the past—placing trust in leaders whose promises remain unfulfilled or whose actions lack the depth and foresight required to navigate Nigeria’s complex challenges. This requires not only holding leaders accountable for their governance but also fostering an informed electorate that demands more than mere rhetoric and political theatrics.

A renewed commitment to the principles of effective, inclusive, and accountable governance is essential if Nigeria is to reclaim its position as a leader in Africa and realise its potential as a nation. This will involve prioritising policies that emphasise long-term economic stability, social cohesion, and security reform. Nigeria’s leaders must place the interests of the nation above narrow political allegiances and must build institutions that are resilient, transparent, and capable of delivering meaningful change for all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or region.

The road ahead is undeniably challenging, but the failures of the past offer an opportunity for reflection and renewal. Only through sustained political courage, civic engagement, and a collective dedication to justice, equity, and prosperity can Nigeria chart a new course—one that finally delivers the promise of peace, progress, and shared prosperity for future generations.

