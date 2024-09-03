Beyond rhetoric: The urgent need for governance reform in Nigeria

In a country where hopes are perpetually deferred and daily struggles for survival are commonplace, the burden of ineffective governance weighs heavily on its people, shaping their lives in ways that are both profound and relentless. In Nigeria, the frustrations of everyday life are woven into the fabric of society, and at the heart of this struggle lies an often overlooked but ever-present force: governance. It affects everything—from the rising cost of living to the quality of education and healthcare.

Despite its undeniable importance, governance remains the elephant in the room, quietly shaping the lives of millions without ever truly being confronted. Yet, the question lingers: What does good governance look like for Nigeria? And can the nation, burdened by entrenched political and economic challenges, ever achieve it?

“The ongoing economic challenges—escalating inflation, currency devaluation, and a crushing cost of living—are symptoms of a more profound political malaise. Governance in Nigeria is often dictated by self-interest, with little regard for the public good.”

At its core, governance is the administration of a nation’s affairs. But in Nigeria, the problem runs deeper than mere administration. The nation’s constitutional framework—the very foundation of its governance—has long been an instrument of political convenience rather than a true reflection of national aspirations. This misalignment has left the broader populace in a state of economic and social stagnation while political elites thrive.

Nigerians have been vocal about bad governance, as seen in the #EndBadGovernance protests and the daily struggles of citizens facing spiralling living costs. However, to address the governance crisis, Nigerians must confront the systemic issues embedded in the nation’s political architecture. The ongoing economic challenges—escalating inflation, currency devaluation, and a crushing cost of living—are symptoms of a more profound political malaise. Governance in Nigeria is often dictated by self-interest, with little regard for the public good.

Nigeria is not alone in grappling with governance failures tied to a flawed constitutional framework. South Africa’s post-apartheid constitution, for example, was hailed as one of the most progressive in the world, yet it too has struggled to deliver effective governance, particularly in the face of widespread corruption and institutional decay. Similarly, Brazil’s attempts at constitutional reform and fiscal prudence have been hampered by entrenched political interests, echoing Nigeria’s own struggles to balance governance reform with political patronage. In both cases, the disconnect between governance structures and the needs of the populace has been a recurring theme.

For Nigeria, the crux of the issue lies in economic and political governance, which are inseparable. Politicians’ resource allocation decisions have far-reaching economic consequences. In a more functional political system, resource allocation would prioritise investments in the welfare of the people—education, healthcare, infrastructure—over political frivolities and grandiose projects. However, in Nigeria’s current governance culture, these decisions are skewed in favour of “guns” over “butter”—a metaphor for prioritising power and control over public welfare. This imbalance is not unique to Nigeria; many developing nations, from Venezuela to Egypt, have fallen into the same trap, prioritising political and military expenditures at the expense of critical social services.

Protest movements such as #EndBadGovernance underscore the urgency for change, but these efforts risk falling short if they do not address the structural roots of Nigeria’s governance crisis. Lasting reform requires a fundamental rethinking of the country’s constitution and political system. For years, various commissions and panels have proposed constitutional amendments, but these efforts have largely stalled, blocked by vested interests that benefit from maintaining the status quo. The challenge is immense but necessary. Countries like Indonesia and South Korea have shown that systemic political reform is possible, even in entrenched systems—offering a glimmer of hope for Nigeria if the political will can be mustered.

Change, however, must come not just from protest but from the very top of Nigeria’s leadership. The Tinubu administration has made some commendable economic decisions, particularly in tackling long-standing fiscal issues, such as fuel subsidies and currency reform. But piecemeal reforms will not suffice. Nigeria’s leaders must tackle the broader governance crisis head-on. This includes not only the federal government but also state and local executives, who bear much of the responsibility for the bloated bureaucracies, redundant projects, and inflated budgets that plague governance at every level.

A recent example of Nigeria’s governance disconnect can be seen in the controversy over the acquisition of a new presidential aircraft amid widespread economic hardship. While the decision may have been politically expedient, it underscores a broader failure of leadership to align governance decisions with public sentiment. The optics of such actions matter, especially in a country where the vast majority of the population struggles with daily survival. Strategic communication and transparency are essential; leaders must demonstrate that they understand and are addressing the concerns of the people.

Yet, public relations alone will not solve Nigeria’s governance crisis. What is required is a wholesale reorientation of governance priorities. The writing is on the wall: Nigerian politicians must recognise that the path to good governance lies not in rhetorical gestures but in substantive action. This means slashing the cost of governance across all tiers of government, redirecting funds away from military expenditures and vanity projects, and channelling resources into essential services such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and rural development. These sectors are not merely budgetary line items—they are the building blocks of a sustainable and inclusive economy.

The lessons from other nations are clear: good governance is not an abstract ideal but a practical necessity. From Chile to Rwanda, countries that have embraced governance reform have reaped the benefits in terms of economic growth and social stability. Nigeria, with its vast resources and entrepreneurial spirit, has the potential to join its ranks—but only if its leaders are willing to confront the hard truths about the country’s governance failings.

Nigeria’s moment of reckoning has arrived. The path forward requires more than just good intentions; it demands a fundamental restructuring of the nation’s governance architecture, with the welfare of the Nigerian people placed at the centre of every decision. Anything less is merely delaying the inevitable reckoning.

