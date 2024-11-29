A taxing truth: Will Nigeria’s reform ambitions deliver?

Nigeria’s 2024 Tax Reform Bills have sparked a critical debate about the nation’s economic future. Under President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, the reforms aim to overhaul a tax system marred by inefficiencies, low compliance, and limited public trust. While the proposed changes—including streamlined tax structures, incentives for small businesses, and the introduction of digital tools—mark a significant policy shift, their success hinges on consistent enforcement and credible governance.

Nigeria’s tax-to-GDP ratio, hovering around 8 percent, is among the lowest in Africa, compared to the continental average of 17 percent. This stark revenue gap underlines the challenges of a predominantly informal economy, systemic evasion, and administrative inefficiencies. The reforms propose addressing these issues by modernising the Federal Inland Revenue Service into the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), simplifying compliance for small businesses, and introducing progressive income tax rates. These measures could create a more equitable tax environment, especially with exemptions for businesses earning below ₦50 million annually and individuals earning up to ₦800,000.

However, critical questions remain. The planned increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) from 7.5 percent to 10 percent risks exacerbating the economic burden on consumers, especially in a country grappling with rising inflation and uneven economic recovery. For northern states, with less diversified economies, the new tax structures may further expose existing vulnerabilities. Meanwhile, larger corporations face additional levies, which could either stimulate compliance or lead to more creative avoidance schemes.

Crucially, the success of these reforms depends on public trust—an area where Nigeria’s record is fraught. Citizens are understandably sceptical about whether higher revenues will translate into better infrastructure, education, or healthcare. Without transparency in revenue utilisation, these reforms may face significant pushback, especially from segments of the population already struggling with economic hardship.

Lessons from other African nations could offer guidance. Ghana’s simplified tax regime for SMEs boosted compliance, while South Africa’s digital tax administration significantly improved collection efficiency. Nigeria must adopt similar best practices while ensuring its reforms do not disproportionately burden vulnerable groups.

Ultimately, these reforms are not just about modernising tax administration; they are a test of Nigeria’s institutional credibility. To succeed, the government must prioritise equitable enforcement, robust oversight, and transparent reinvestment of tax revenues into public services. Failure to deliver on these promises could deepen public disillusionment and undermine the broader objectives of fiscal stability and economic growth.

The 2024 Tax Reform Bills present an opportunity to redefine Nigeria’s fiscal landscape. But as history has shown, even the most well-conceived policies will fail without accountability and trust. For a nation striving to balance economic aspirations with social equity, getting this right is not just necessary—it is imperative.

To ensure the success of these reforms, the government must prioritise transparency and accountability. It must implement robust mechanisms to track revenue flows and ensure that funds are used for their intended purposes. Effective communication is also crucial. The government must engage with the public to explain the rationale behind the reforms and address concerns about their potential impact. Additionally, targeted support for SMEs is essential. Providing technical assistance and financial incentives can help small businesses navigate the new tax regime.

Strengthening anti-corruption measures is another key factor. Combating corruption and tax evasion can maximise revenue collection. Finally, continuous evaluation and adaptation are necessary. Regularly assessing the impact of the reforms and making necessary adjustments can ensure their effectiveness.

By taking these steps, Nigeria can harness the power of taxation to drive economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve the lives of its citizens. The success of these reforms will not only strengthen the nation’s fiscal position but also enhance its reputation as a responsible and accountable government.

