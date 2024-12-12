A taxing time for Nigeria: A risky reform or a necessary evil?

Nigeria’s economy is at its lowest point as it struggles with interest rates above 27 percent, inflation above 30 percent, and a poverty rate that affects about half of the country’s population. In this fragile moment, the government’s decision to pursue sweeping tax reforms—aimed at broadening the revenue base and reducing dependence on oil—represents a double-edged sword. While the need for diversification is indisputable, the timing of this initiative raises critical concerns about its economic and social consequences.

The urgency of Nigeria’s fiscal diversification is clear. Decades of reliance on oil revenues have left the country vulnerable to external shocks, with oil accounting for nearly 90 percent of foreign exchange earnings. Fluctuations in global oil prices have routinely destabilised public finances, making a compelling case for broadening the tax base. A successful reform could ensure a more resilient and sustainable fiscal framework, enabling investments in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

However, reforms must be executed with a sense of timing and sensitivity to prevailing economic realities. In a nation where food inflation has reached record highs and small businesses are struggling under the weight of exorbitant borrowing costs, imposing additional taxes risks deepening economic hardship and alienating the very populace the reforms are intended to benefit.

The government’s approach appears reactive rather than strategic, opting for an immediate overhaul rather than phased reforms that could mitigate economic shocks. Small businesses, the backbone of Nigeria’s informal economy, are particularly at risk. Already grappling with high operational costs, many may find themselves unable to absorb increased tax burdens, leading to closures and job losses. This is a grave oversight, given the informal sector’s critical role in Nigeria’s economic stability.

Moreover, the absence of targeted relief measures for low-income households exposes the reform’s inequity. Without mechanisms such as tax credits or subsidies to cushion the impact on the poorest Nigerians, the initiative risks being perceived as yet another example of governance out of touch with the struggles of its citizens.

Nigeria need not reinvent the wheel. Successful tax reform efforts in Ghana and Rwanda have shown that public buy-in, transparency, and gradual implementation are essential for success. These countries combined reforms with visible investments in public goods, fostering a sense of shared responsibility and trust in the government’s intentions.

By contrast, Nigeria’s history of fiscal opacity and perceived misuse of public funds has bred deep skepticism. Without clear communication about how tax revenues will be allocated—whether for building schools, improving healthcare, or addressing infrastructure deficits—this scepticism will persist, undermining compliance and public support.

For tax reform to achieve its objectives without exacerbating economic distress, Nigeria’s leaders must recalibrate their strategy. Phasing in tax changes over several years would allow businesses and households to adjust while giving the government time to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

Improving tax collection through digital systems and targeting high-profit industries, such as telecommunications and banking, could further ease the burden on low-income earners and small businesses. Additionally, offering incentives for sectors like agriculture and manufacturing could stimulate growth and offset the short-term economic impact of reform.

Finally, transparency and public engagement are paramount. Nigerians must see tangible benefits from their tax contributions—whether in improved public services or economic opportunities. Without this, the reforms risk being dismissed as another exploitative measure by an out-of-touch administration.

Nigeria’s tax reform initiative is a pivotal moment, not only for its domestic economy but also for its regional and global standing. As a leading African nation, Nigeria’s success in implementing tax reforms can inspire other countries to follow suit, particularly those heavily reliant on natural resources. A successful reform could solidify Nigeria’s position as an economic powerhouse and attract foreign investment. However, a poorly executed reform could erode investor confidence, hinder economic growth, and undermine Nigeria’s reputation as a reliable and stable business environment.

Navigating such a critical juncture demands a delicate balance between decisive action and prudent execution. By adopting a phased approach, Nigeria can minimise disruptions to the economy and ensure a smooth transition. Equitable tax policies that consider the needs of all socioeconomic groups are essential to maintaining social harmony and political stability. Transparency and accountability in the implementation process will further enhance public trust and encourage voluntary compliance.

By taking these steps, Nigeria can not only address its immediate fiscal challenges but also position itself for long-term economic prosperity. The potential benefits of a successful tax reform are immense, and the consequences of failure are equally significant. Therefore, it is imperative that Nigeria approaches this initiative with a clear vision, a well-defined strategy, and a strong commitment to good governance.

