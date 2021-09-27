A multi-pronged approach would root out illegal arms sales in Nigeria

In recent times, illegal arms have emerged as a serious security issue in Nigeria and the West African sub-region. This is due to their perpetual and indiscriminate use by criminal elements to commit crimes, initiate, and reinforce violent conflicts and conduct acts of terrorism, causing a high incidence of mortality, deterring peace, and the potential to sustain it worldwide. Poor security network, corruption, border leakages, and politics have played dominant roles in the excessive availability of arms in Nigeria

Measures often adopted to regulate their proliferation over time have yielded little or no result because of increased demand for and supply of small arms and light weapons are readily induced more speedily than envisaged. And only a multi-pronged approach to root out illegal arms sales across the country can guarantee peace and security of lives and properties.

Reports have it that Nigeria is awash with small arms and that large quantities of these weapons are found in illegal hands in the nooks and crannies of the country. These weapons are used to commit crimes and fuel violent conflicts, thereby thwarting the achievement of peace and its sustainability.

Therefore, to say that Nigeria is presently at a precipice is stating the obvious. At a time of deepening security tensions, expanding terrorist and criminal networks, and traditional and non-traditional conflicts wreaking havoc in Nigeria, there is an urgent need for swift action to curb the current spread of illegal arms, light weapons, and ammunition have become key contributors to crises across nationwide.

The multidimensional and cross-cutting nature of small arms was indisputable — from arms embargoes, disarmament, demobilization and reintegration, child soldiers, counter-terrorism, and the protection of civilians in armed conflict to transnational crime.

Read Also: We’ve intensified intelligence operations to frustrate movement of arms, ammunition – DHQ

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs, “the human cost of illicit transfer, destabilizing accumulation and misuse of small arms run deep,” while the increased links among transnational organized crime, illicit small arms trafficking, and terrorism, as well as the mounting use of the Internet, including the “dark web”, were of growing concern.

In view of the acute impact of the illegal sale of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria and the African continent, we support any initiative that would lead to their elimination.

It further stated that nearly all violent deaths were caused by firearms, and the rate of firearms-related homicides in post-conflict societies frequently outnumbered battlefield deaths. Small arms were also key determinants in the lethality and longevity of conflicts, and their rampant spread contributed to violations of international humanitarian and human rights, often playing a role in the deaths of United Nations peacekeepers and humanitarian workers.

Unarguably, the illicit trafficking of small arms and light weapons constitute a serious threat to peace and security around the world, contributing to instability, violence, and insecurity and undermining development efforts. Their spread also contributes to terrorism and international organized crime.

Arms trafficking usually begins with legally produced weapons. Africa and the Middle East regions are deeply affected. The core of the current challenge can be traced to the deliberate contributions of some countries that provide illicit weapons to terrorists and armed movements.

The seriousness of the problem had its roots in the breadth of the illicit trade, which reached $6 billion in 2014 alone. At the same time, trafficking produced parallel profits in the financial system and tax havens.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development acknowledge the inextricable link between peace and development. Target 16.4 closely connected adequate arms regulation with properly functioning institutions which would create security conditions conducive to social and economic development. In the same vein, the 6th biennial meeting of States to “Consider the Implementation of the Programme of Action to Prevent, Combat and Eradicate Illicit Trade in Small Arms and Light Weapons in All Its Aspects” had noted that the illicit trade had implications on the realization of several Sustainable Development Goals, including those related to poverty reduction, economic growth, and health.

In view of the acute impact of the illegal sale of small arms and light weapons in Nigeria and the African continent, we support any initiative that would lead to their elimination.

We implore the authorities to take a range of actions, including those aimed at disrupting the network of transnational organized crime syndicates and eliminate their weapons’ storage sites as well as control arms trafficking online through trading platforms of the “dark Internet”. Furthermore, the government must actively implement a programme of action that would put in place strict export, manufacture, and supply control measures to mitigate any possible illicit sale, proliferation, and use of small arms and light weapons as only a multi-pronged approach could root out the problem.

Consequently, the present high level of insecurity in Nigeria necessitates the need for collaboration by all arms of government especially in the areas of the development of national legislation, reduction of stockpiles, improving the security and physical management of stocks, police, and customs controls. That’s not all, increasing international cooperation on marking and tracing small arms is also essential, as was the exchange of useful information on activities of illegal arms traffickers.