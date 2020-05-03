Delta to readjust 2020 budget to support daily income earners, agric sector

As Delta State Government plans to readjust its 2020 budget, the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has pledged to remodel priorities in the budget in order to accommodate daily income earners and further encourage the agricultural sector.

He said that the advent of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and its socioeconomic imbalances require deliberate social investments that would directly or indirectly assist vulnerable citizens to survive these trying times.

Thus, in a bid to assist daily income earners and further boost the agricultural sector for steady food supplies, the state plans to unveil a new economic blueprint that would drastically reduce poverty and hunger in this pandemic era.

The governor who spoke as a special guest at a public affairs talk show aired on Channels Television, disclosed that in order to achieve the noble objectives, the state’s economic team under his supervision would ensure that social investment becomes one of the focal points of the readjusted 2020 budget.

He said it would be such that those captured in the programme do not have to suffer unnecessarily as the state fights against the spread of Covid-19, in the state.

Reacting to the Governor’s socio-economic remodelling plans, his Executive Assistant on Communications, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe said that “government’s deliberate efforts to augment the informal sector as we navigate through Covid-19 pandemic, goes to show that this administration is focused on the welfare and wellbeing of Deltans”.

According to him, the state government’s readjustment plan is the way forward, to effectively and efficiently cushion the effects of partial state lockdown, tame acute poverty and hunger choking daily income earners in the state.

He said the implantation strategies of assistance to vulnerable citizens would be worked out and announced by government at the right time, adding that it would meet public expectations and be based on some criteria.