What to expect after Tatcoin’s Token Pre- Sale (I)

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency released to the public in January 2009. Since then, there have been thousands of others modelled after it, with varying degrees of similarity to the original concept. Tatcoin in a similar way is here to add more value in the crypto community.

What really is tatcoin?

Tatcoin is a tradable token in the cryptocurrency market that would be used as the official transactional currency of the ABiTnetwork.

This utility token is focused on simplifying payment processes for goods and services and would be available to every user on the ABiT network. Early on, the types of ‘altcoins’ (alternate cryptocurrencies) varied significantly from one another.

Cryptocurrencies that changed a few technical or economic parameters from bitcoin. Examples include litecoin, which changed the mining algorithm used, total supply, and block times. Cryptocurrencies that were built from a different codebase altogether, with some specialized purpose. Examples include NXT, a proof-of-stake coin with functionality that differed from the bitcoin blockchain. But skip the 2017 ICO Craze to now that a lot of digital assets have to prove its worth to stay strong in both value and give humongous returns to buyers, a lot has really changed in this ecosystem.

Today, a lot of questions will have to be asked to CEOs, CMOs and CTOs of what they will claim to be the next Bitcoin or alternative currency. Like, what should make people demand your token like tatcoin? What value is perceived about tatcoin? And What exchange out there both big in volume and known around the world is ready to list your Token. A lot has changed over time, and if you think you will create the next big thing. A lot of work will have to be put into it. From the UI To the USP, To customer Acquisition, Technology and marketing.

2.0 utility tokens have a bright future because most business models cannot work without Blockchain. The use of a cryptocurrency is often the only mean to get those benefits:

Real use case (the most important), we will examine Tatcoin

Easy to trade

Cheaper transaction costs

Faster transaction

More transparent/secure

Since the first benefit is the real use case of any digital asset. We will stick to the real use cases of Tatcoin, and show you the products that tatcoin will be used as a means of payment and to also ease transactions.

Remember in an article on the depreciating power of fiat currencies, I compared the naira with bitcoin, bnb and tatcoin and showed you why it was even more important to store BNB and Tatcoin as against holding cash. Let me bring up a chart of how bnb has fared over time because of being in demand, largely due to the problems it solves.

If you bought BNB at ICO price in 2013, fast forward today. You have benefitted a lot. This is what Tatcoin will offer in the nearest future because of its real-world use cases. It goes just beyond one product, to being used by a lot of people as a means of transaction by a lot of people.

What Drives Crypto Prices Up ? Who decides how much a cryptocurrency is worth? The short answer is: the market decides.

When we think about the price of a cryptocurrency, we need to consider supply and demand. If there’s high demand, then buying pressure is likely to drive the price up. With little demand, prices may drop as selling pressure increases.

Any given cryptocurrency may be tradable on a number of independent crypto exchanges, each with its own supply and demand. For this reason, an asset may have slightly different prices between exchanges.

Tatcoins Demand will Drive it’s price up

This utility token is focused on simplifying payment processes for goods and services and would be available to every user on the ABiT network. This means that using Tatcoin on the ABiT platform would include discounted rates on every product and service. Services such as real estate, payments, shopping, and entertainment would be easy to purchase with the Tatcoin.

Since tatcoin is actually a tradable token, this will increase the demand when millions of people that use the different products start using the token to trade and buy real estate, or book flights.

According to the CEO , after the presale , people should expect different ABIT Applications launching monthly in almost every sector. In the restaurant business,(To chop Embassy), real estate (Abit Crowd).

Travel and Tourism (Abit go). So all these platforms are going to be launched one after the other as the pre-sale comes to an end.

Also, there will be a tour in 10 African countries where the Abit CEO together with the team is going to encourage small scale vendors to accept tatcoin as a means of payment.

Also, a payment platform called Abit Pay is being worked on that will let small scale entrepreneurs use Tatcoin as a means of payment. These actually means that the value of the token will increase over time if millions of small scale businesses use it worldwide. In the next series, we will break down the different offerings if each part of the Abit network.

For now get yourself some that coins, tatas.

