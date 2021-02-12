BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Jack Dorsey, Jay Z invest $23.6m to fund Bitcoin development in Africa

bitcoin
Cryptocurrency

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay Z have created an endowment to fund bitcoin development initially in Africa and India, Dorsey said Friday, according to Tech Crunch.

The fund will be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, Dorsey said, adding that the duo won’t be giving any direction to the team.

“It‘ll be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, taking zero direction from us,” said Dorsey.

Dorsey and Jay Z will both put 500 bitcoins, which is currently worth $23.6 million, in the endowment called ₿trust.

Read Also: What’s the Big Deal About Cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin advocate Dorsey tweeted the funds will go into a new endowment trust named “₿trust” initially focused on those two areas.

https://t.co/L4mRBryMJe?amp=1

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s central bank (CBN) has so far been reluctant to embrace crypto as it recently placed a ban on exchanges dealing with Nigerian banks for both deposits and withdrawals.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.