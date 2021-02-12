Jack Dorsey, Jay Z invest $23.6m to fund Bitcoin development in Africa

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey and rapper Jay Z have created an endowment to fund bitcoin development initially in Africa and India, Dorsey said Friday, according to Tech Crunch.

The fund will be set up as a blind irrevocable trust, Dorsey said, adding that the duo won’t be giving any direction to the team.

Dorsey and Jay Z will both put 500 bitcoins, which is currently worth $23.6 million, in the endowment called ₿trust.

Bitcoin advocate Dorsey tweeted the funds will go into a new endowment trust named “₿trust” initially focused on those two areas.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s central bank (CBN) has so far been reluctant to embrace crypto as it recently placed a ban on exchanges dealing with Nigerian banks for both deposits and withdrawals.