DABA Launches App To Help Many Gain Digital Skills And Build Wealth

Africa has always been identified with poverty. She is an economically viable continent, yet it is difficult for her people to thrive. The youths are the worst hit. Their talents and skills become dormant as they find ways to subsist. Thus, they have aligned themselves to the pernicious culture of amassing—not creating—wealth, and this has resulted in an upsurge in crime rate. This culture has been the bane of the continent for decades. She is blind to the diversification, unaware of the breakthroughs in the global digital space, and unconcerned as to how to capitalize on these breakthroughs for growth. And it is on the backdrop of these issues that DABA springs forth.

DABA (Digital Abundance Business Academy) is committed to empowering African youths through digital education. It is an online learning platform that enables people and organizations from across Africa (and other parts of the world) learn high-income, in-demand digital skills. Since its creation by Chris Ani, a visionary and radical change agent in the African digital and financial space, DABA has recorded massive impact and results. The platform has enriched youths with digital skills, enabling them to build wealth with the internet.

To continue its tradition of making impact and breaking new grounds, the company recently launched its mobile app on Google Play Store. The app is the perfect blend of excellence and ease — a vehicle that takes the user through a stress-free journey to wealth creation. Its ease of use and flexibility makes it a go-to platform in an age where one has no choice but to have a skill, a digital skill.

With an attractive, clear, and concise user interface, students can enroll for courses without hassle. They can also access their videos with low data or no internet connectivity. What this means is that they can watch their courses anytime, any day without restrictions. All they have to do is save the video once and get unlimited access at all times. The app also replicates the website where students readily see the total commissions earned from their referrals. (DABA offers a 10% commission for every referral.)

One of the most exciting features of the app is the introduction of free classes. Apart from DABA’s premium courses, students now have access to free courses which are updated regularly. Being a community-centric company, DABA holds weekly and monthly conferences where facilitators share valuable information on finance, business, and career opportunities to hundreds of participants worldwide. Some of these classes now make up the free courses on the app. These classes offer as much value as the premium courses, and students can begin their journey towards personal development and financial liberation with them.

DABA, the Masterclass of Africa, has outdone itself with this new product. The app kept to DABA’s culture of excellence. With this app, DABA continues to break new grounds, disrupt old-fashioned educational systems, conquer territories, and pioneer innovations. The world is watching. And Africa is waiting—for the next big thing to come out from DABA. You can only anticipate.

But while you do, first download the app here, and equip yourself with skills for financial liberation.