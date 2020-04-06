COVID 19: Bitcoin Entrepreneur, CEO, ABIT Gaius Chibueze supports Nigerians

ABIT Charity has announced a donation of more than N5,000,000 to support Nigerians, especially Lagosians who are facing difficulties due to the state-wide lockdown, Investor and Bitcoin Entrepreneur Gaius Chibueze, ABIT Chief has said.

ABIT announced a support fund for all its registered members, which will involve the sharing of N30,000 each to its members as a way of alleviating hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and restriction of movement in some states in the country.

“ I am giving a total of 5 Million Naira ($13,000) to my community …to help them stay inside,” said Chibueze, who stated conditions for participation. “Distribution of this money is ongoing and if you are a member of @abitnetwork community then wait you will receive 30k Naira ($90) support to help you stay inside in peace.”

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday last week announced a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun state to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease and enable government trace potential carriers of the virus, he said.

The move which would help Nigeria “flatten the curve”, is, however, coming at a significant cost of income loss to many Nigeria’s whose livelihood depends on daily wages. Some of those Nigerians are also within the cryptocurrency community.

So far, celebrities and business moguls have announced varying degrees of support for Nigerians.

Chibueze is also giving a hand of support to its community and the cryptocurrency industry, ABIT charity said.

