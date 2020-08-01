Bitcoin Hits $11.6K for First Time in a Year as Traders Expect $15K

The price of Bitcoin has surpassed $11,600 for the first time in 12 months as traders say that there is a lot of open range between $11,600 and $15,000.

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has surpassed $11,600 for the first time in 12 months buoyed by rising market sentiment. As BTC/USD demonstrates strong momentum, investors believe there is little resistance until $15,000.

Bitcoin rose to as high as $11,763 on BitMEX in a sudden weekend price move. It also “filled” the CME futures gap at around $11,630, which typically does not happen during the weekend.

Little resistance between $12,000 and $15,000

Meanwhile, Kyle Davis, the co-founder of Three Arrows Capital, suggests that the weekend price action has not even started. He notes that there is less resistance between $12,000 and $15,000.