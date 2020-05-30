6 Reasons Tatcoin is the Best Utility Token to Buy

The world of retail has become optimally efficient. Customers save money, businesses are profitable, communities have displaced monopolies and duopolies, and citizens have reduced their carbon footprint. Today, people are looking for different ways to innovate and make retail much easier. Tatcoin will even make retail more easier

As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow in demand and value, its underlying technology –blockchain – is becoming mainstream with interests in the financial sector, real estate, law, manufacturing, retail and so on.

Cryptocurrencies are the natural evolution of money in today’s modern and digital age. The form of money throughout history has never been permanent: From commodity money during barter trade era, to coins during the mercantilist age, and paper money in the industrial age.

Today’s world is the beginning of the digital age and that is why from say, 10 years ago, payment systems have evolved beyond cash to a variety of e-payment options. Money is changing form.

Tatcoin is a tradable token in the cryptocurrency market that would be used as the official transactional currency of the ABiTnetwork. The reason why the value of this token, which will be one of the biggest in Africa is unique is because of the usable case it is tied to.

This utility token is focused on simplifying payment processes for goods and services and would be available to every user on the ABiT network. This means that using Tatcoin on the ABiT platform would include discounted rates on every product and service.

Services such as real estate, payments, shopping, and entertainment would be easy to purchase with the Tatcoin is expected to be relevant in travels and tourism, education and skills empowerment, charity and philanthropy, agriculture and food sustainability, housing and real estate investment, commuting and migration, gaming and entertainment.

Currently, Tatcoin is believed to be the utility Tatcoin with the highest use case in the world. Below are six reasons Tatcion could make a good buy.

Scarcity

When to give some context, the current supply of Tatcoin is around 200,000,000 units. This means that only this amount of coin can ever be released. This is enough to make the prices skyrocket because if Tatcoin gets huge demand, the scarcity will make the prices go up. Generally, scarcity can drive value higher. This can be seen with precious metals like gold.

Utility

One of the biggest selling points of Tatcoin has been its use of blockchain technology. Blockchain is a distributed ledger system that is decentralized and trustless, meaning that no parties participating in the Tatcoin market need to establish trust in one another for the system to work properly.

Best of all, the flexibility of blockchain technology means that it has utility outside of the cryptocurrency space as well.

Also, note that Tatcoin can be used as a transactional payment method in all of the products in the ABiTt network.

Transportability

Thanks to cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, and other tools, Tatcoin is transferable between parties within minutes, regardless of the size of the transaction with very low costs. The process of transferring money in the current system can take days at a time and have fees.

Transferability is a hugely important aspect of any currency.

While it takes vast amounts of electricity to mine Bitcoin, maintain the blockchain, and process digital transactions, individuals do not typically hold any physical representation of Tatcoin in the process.

Durability

Durability is a major issue for fiat currencies in their physical form. A dollar bill, while sturdy, can still be torn, burned, or otherwise rendered unusable. Digital forms of payment are not susceptible to these physical harms in the same way. For this reason, Tatcoin is tremendously valuable. It cannot be destroyed in the same way that a naira could be. That’s not to say, however, that bitcoin cannot be lost. If a user loses his or her cryptographic key, the bitcoins in the corresponding wallet may be effectively unusable permanently. However, the Tatcoin itself will not be destroyed and will continue to exist in records on the Blockchain.

Payments

After ABiT farms announced the release of the app and currently the redefined ABiT trader platform. It will be the ledger used to pay in all platforms once they have all been released and once the product has been completed it could lead to heavy usage which will drive its value up.

Store of Value

Like other investment sources like landed properties, stocks and bonds. People can decide to buy their Tatcoins for storage as seen in the current pre-sale . Over $500,000 have been raised. Once it hits IEO , more people can decide to buy, trade and hold for the future

We are currently in the new age and Tatcoin is proving itself to be the most valuable token right now and the token of the future.