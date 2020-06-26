Youngest Oyo Commissioner test positive for COVID-19

Oyo State Commissioner for youth and sports, Seun Fakorede, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Seyi Makinde had, on Wednesday, disclosed that three of his commissioners tested positive for COVID-19, adding that another two of the test taken were inconclusive.

The governor while saying that the affected exco members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun, stated that their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.

The 28-year old commissioner however in his twitter handle on Friday said ‘I tested positive for COVID-19 and I want you to know that there’s no cause for any panic as I’m very well, safe and sound without any symptoms/breakdown.

“Before the test result came in, I had no inkling that I was going to test positive. This was because, despite the demands of the office I occupy, I have been careful since COVID-19 crept into our world — I took the test just like others and didn’t nurse any fear. I was asymptomatic, I still am, and I remain fearless.

“I have immediately followed and adhered strictly to the directives of the Incident Management for the Oyo State Response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not in any way a death sentence — So, while I acknowledge my Principal, Governor Seyi Makinde, for the efforts he has put in place to tackle the pandemic, I want to further urge us all to continue to do everything to minimize the spread of this virus.

“I will remain in isolation till I fully recover, I will fight this, victoriously — please continue to comply with all the directives of the COVID-19 Task Force.