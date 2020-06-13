With 501 new cases of #COVID19, Nigeria’s infections climb to 15,682

Nigeria added 501 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, raising the country’s total to 15682.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 5101 patients had been discharged, 407 deaths recorded.

Lagos had the highest number of the new confirmations, with 195, followed by the FCT with 50, while Kano had 42.

Other states were Kaduna-27, Edo-26, Oyo-22, Imo-21, Gombe-17, Benue-12, Enugu-12, Delta-11, Anambra-11, Ebonyi-10, Nasarawa-9, Ogun-9, Bauchi-8, Kebbi-4, Akwa Ibom-3, Jigawa-3, Katsina-3, Yobe-2, Borno-2, Kwara-1, and Ondo-1.

On the global scene, as of 2:25pm CEST, 13 June 2020, there had been 7,553,182 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 423,349 deaths, reported to WHO.