With 1,301 new infections, Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases rise to 111,305

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday shows that Nigeria recorded 1,301 new cases of COVID-19 as 15 persons were reported to have died from the infection.

According to the data by NCDC, Africa’s most populous nation now has a total of 111,305 confirmed cases. While 91,200 infected persons have recovered 1,413 persons have died as a result of the virus.

“Our discharges on the 19th of January, 2021 include 702 community recoveries in Lagos state, 157 in FCT and 143 in plateau state managed in line with guidelines,” says the agency.

Of the new 1,301 cases reported from 22 states, Lagos State still leads with 551 cases, according to the data by NCDC.

Break down of the numbers shows FCT recorded 209 cases, Plateau 65, Kaduna 64, Enugu 61, Rivers 44, Ondo 39, Benue 37, Awka Ibom 31, Kano 19, Delta 18, Gombe 18, Ogun 16, Edo 15, Kebbi 10, Ebonyi 9, Jigawa 4, Osun 3, Zamfara 3, Borno 1 and Nasarawa 1.

The agency says so far the country has tested 1,191,866 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on February 27, 2020.