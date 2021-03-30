WHO links COVID-19 source to bats, dismisses Chinese lab theory

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that COVID-19 might have spread from bats to humans through another animal host.

According to results of a joint WHO-China study into the origins of Covid-19 reported on Bloomberg, authors suggest that the most productive research would be to find such an animal link, saying the hypothesis of lab leaks was extremely unlikely.

The findings mirror what researchers said last month, at the end of their mission to Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the first Covid cases emerged at the end of 2019, and in their subsequent public comments.

Possible host species include mink, pangolins, rabbits and ferret badgers, the report said.

The hunt for the virus’ origin has been shrouded in controversy since the start of the pandemic, with China criticised for delaying access to scientists.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday all hypotheses are on the table and warrant complete and further studies.

The expert team will brief member states on Tuesday and will then publish the report to the public.

The novel coronavirus comes from a group of viruses that originate or spread in bats, and it’s still unclear what animal may have transmitted the disease to humans, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO expert in animal diseases that jump to humans, said after the first mission to China.

The virus probably arrived in humans through contact with animals raised to supply food, he said.

Recent studies showed that cats can transmit the virus to other cats and the WHO is aware of instances of pets of Covid-19 patients being infected.