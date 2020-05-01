We’ve not approved any product as cure for COVID-19 – NAFDAC

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, has refuted reports claiming that the agency has approved a cure or vaccine against COVID-19 in the country.

The DG in a statement on Friday, expressed concerns over the reports. She maintained that NAFDAC has not granted any approvals to any product.

“To put the record straight, no drugs or vaccines have been given approval in the country for cure of COVID-19,” she said.

Adeyeye stressed that while the medical researchers globally, the Nigerian government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) are working tirelessly on the discovery of vaccines and drugs to cure COVID-19, Nigerians should desist from making unsubstantiated claims.

She said NAFDAC is the only authority in the country to grant approval to such drugs and vaccines.

The DG also assured that NAFDAC would continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to safeguard the health of Nigerians and in the event of any approved drug or vaccine for the cure of COVID-19, the Agency would not hesitate to inform the public accordingly.

Godsgift Onyedinefu, Abuja