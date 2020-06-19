West Blue Consulting delivers COVID-19 response platform in Ekiti State

West Blue Consulting, an award-winning ICT firm known for delivering innovative tech-based solutions to public and private sector entities across Africa, has roll-out an Epidemic Response Hub on behalf of the Government of Ekiti State, Nigeria.

The Epidemic Response Hub is a public health surveillance tool that monitors disease outbreak and disseminates geospatial information to both policy makers and the general public, with the aim of curbing the spread of diseases.

Sponsored by the Government of Ekiti State in Nigeria to combat the spread of COVID-19, the platform enables real time capture, storage and analysis of public health data such as the location and current occupancy rates of medical facilities, interactive maps showing exactly where outbreaks have occurred, as well as real-time contact tracing.

BusinessDay understands that it was launched by Governor of Ekiti State, at the height of the outbreak, and it enabled public health officials in the State to successfully monitor and manage the spread of the coronavirus in Ekiti State and environs, while enabling the citizens and residents to access critical healthcare information.

Valentina Mintah, founder of West Blue Consulting, said that serving the public good has been a core value of West Blue Consulting since its inception in 2012 and the firm is proud to support Ekiti State Government in its fight against COVID-19.

“West Africa, like other regions of the world, faces extreme public health challenges caused by the coronavirus, West Blue has harnessed its unique IT expertise to develop a bespoke and highly customised digital platform that aims to help curb the spread of the disease within the populace,” said Mintah.

According to Mintah, the Epidemic Response Hub includes a social mobilisation tool that allows members of the public to donate funds and goods to entities distributing aid and resources to those in need.

“It is a one-stop-platform that enables State officials and the public to work closely to prevent the spread of the disease, and protect the most vulnerable in the society. The hub also enables traders and retailers to apply for official permits to re-open stores selling essential goods. Applicants are then provided with a code that can be verified by authorised persons when conducting safety checks,” she said.

On his part, Mark Addo, CEO of West Blue Consulting said the Epidemic Response Hub is the first-of-its-kind in West Africa, which was developed to support the response to highly contagious diseases such as Lassa fever, cholera, measles, Ebola and the novel covid-19 disease.

“What sets this tool apart is its accessibility, combined with its ability to facilitate interactivity between State health authorities and members of the public, thereby enhancing health service delivery and information sharing,” he added.

Through the platform, which is accessible via internet enabled device, members of the public can report suspected cases, as well as self-diagnose using the hub’s self-assessment tool.

The Epidemic Response Hub signals the expansion of West Blue Consulting’s service offering into the public health sector. Previously, the company had successfully developed and delivered national single window platforms for Nigeria in 2013 and Ghana in 2015, which significantly improved trade facilitation, leading to multi-million dollar savings for both countries.