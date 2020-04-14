US, WHO to help Nigeria tackle community transmission of COVID-19

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health said the US Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has offered to help Nigeria halt the community transmission of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, while the ministry of health will invite experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to develop a robust action plan to address the challenge which he described as worrying.

Ehanire, speaking at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Tuesday also said that a consignment worth $2 million including 50 ventilators which were donated by the EU will arrive Abuja from Lagos Tuesday evening.

The minister said the ventilators will be distributed to states. And that setting up intensive care units (ICUs) and providing adequate critical care doctors to cater for coronavirus patients with severe symptoms in all the states was important.

He, however, noted that some states have a lot of critical care doctors, informing that some of the doctors will be given incentives and deployed to states that do not have such doctors.