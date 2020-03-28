US to send evacuation flight to take citizens out of Nigeria 

The US Consulate on Friday, in a notice, titled ‘Health Alert: US Mission in Nigeria’ advised American citizens to be in Abuja and Lagos “as soon as possible” to join the arranged flights back to the US.

This is connected to the increasing outbreak of COVID-19.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) had banned international flights but confirmed essential flights will still operate.

The essential flights include aircraft in a state of emergency, overflights, operations related to humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, alternate aerodrome identified in the flight plan, technical stop where passengers do not disembark, cargo flights and other safety-related operations.

The US consulate stated, “At present, there are no scheduled flights to the United States. However, we are actively exploring options and attempting to secure flights despite global airport closures and travel restrictions.

“We will email US citizens immediately once we have flight details, routes, and costs.

“US citizens who are considering returning to the United States are urged to travel to Abuja or Lagos as soon as possible.

“The Embassy and Consulate are unable to assist with lodging, food, or transportation costs, and some hotels have closed or are closing.

“To disseminate important information and alerts for US Citizens including possible evacuation flights, the State Department uses the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program as its primary messaging system. US Citizens in Nigeria who want to be informed about emergency flights and receive other alerts should enroll in STEP immediately.”